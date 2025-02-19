HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bed in Kilbrittain

Quiet country living.

LUSH country living awaits the new owners of this property located near Kilbrittain, across the bay from Courtmacsherry.

On the market for €750,000, the property at Lisheenaleen offers plenty for the outlay, with the large four-bed house accompanied by a two-storey garage and well-maintained garden with a timber deck and paved patio.

Inside, the property has a modern layout, with a living room featuring a large walk-in bay window designed to fill the room with light.

The open-plan kitchen and dining area has south-facing windows and a skylight to further maximise light, with granite countertops and a central island for extra countertop space.

During the summer, French double doors open out from the kitchen onto the deck for outdoor dining.

There is also a double bedroom downstairs, while the remaining three are located upstairs.

Each room has wooden floors, and the master bedroom features an en-suite.

Location is another boon here, as you are just a short walk away from Flaxfort Strand, which looks across the bay towards nearby Courtmacsherry, and the popular Harbour View beach.

Adjacent to the property is the two-storey garage, which is laid out in four rooms plus a bathroom and could be used for storage or as a workshop or office space. The inclusion of the garage offers visitors their own space when staying at the property as well.

‘If position, privacy and lifestyle are important,’ says selling agent Henry O’Leary, ‘this property offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy a well-balanced and serene way of life.’

Three national schools – Gurraneassig, Kilbrittain, and Timoleague – are all less than 5km away, making it an ideal location for families, while the nearby towns of Kinsale, Clonakilty, and Bandon are all within 15km of the property.

Services include a private well, septic tank, oil fired central heating, and broadband is available. The property has a BER rating of C2.

For more information, contact selling agent Henry O’Leary at 023 8835959 or [email protected]