HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bed house in Toe Head offering fantastic coastal views

September 25th, 2024 8:00 AM

By Martin Claffey

Dip a Toe in the water in stunning coastal home

A STUNNING four-bedroom property in Toe Head offering fantastic coastal views – and an opportunity to enjoy a warming dip indoors – is catching the eye in West Cork.

The 404sq m residence, about 7kms from Castletownshend, is set on half an acre and was designed with an ‘upside-down’  layout to make the most of the breath-taking coastal views from the main living areas. It’s on the market with Charles McCarthy auctioneers with a guide price of €895,000.

The home was originally built in the 1980s and was extended in 1994. One of the key features is the impressive 10m x 4m indoor heated pool, surrounded by a deck and terrace. Double  doors at the gable end of the pool can be opened to bring the sea air indoors!

The upside-down layout – to accentuate the sea views – means the four large bedrooms are on the ground floor, including one with an ensuite and two additional bathrooms. 

On the first floor is an open-plan kitchen and living area that offers views of the stunning coastline. This floor includes a self-contained studio with its own kitchen,  bathroom, living area, and an integrated ‘Murphy bed’.  The studio has its own entrance but is connected to the main house. 

Staircases connect the property’s ground and first floor and, for further accessibility, a lift has been added. The property has a triple garage, and a utility room. 

 

Outside there’s an outdoor courtyard, and a sheltered kitchen garden wit  raised beds set within the ruins of a pre-famine dwelling. 

The raised veranda offers views to Cape Clear and Fastnet lighthouse.  

The house has broadband connectivity. It has two heat pumps and a C1 BER rating. The house has its own septic tank and has access to mains water. It also has its own back-up generator. 

Castletownshend and Skibbereen a short hop from the property, while nearby  beaches include Tra na nDabhcha, Sandycove, Lickowen  and Tragumna.   For inquiries contact Charles McCarthy auctioneers at 028 21533 or email [email protected]

