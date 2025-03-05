HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bedrooms and a self-contained apartment for €650k

Superb setting for Schull living.

LOCATED just on the outskirts of Schull, Lasair Choille (meaning goldfinch or the flame of the forest) is a large five-bedroom home new to the West Cork property market for €650,000.

The elegant home was originally built in 2000 and has undergone recent renovations, making it a spacious, modern living space with an abundance of light and character.

Its generous proportions and tranquil setting will surely catch the eye of anyone seeking a stylish family home in a picturesque location.

The property boasts breath-taking countryside views, with the waters of Schull harbour visible in the distance.

Despite its serene surroundings, Lasair Choille is conveniently within walking distance of Schull, offering a perfect balance of rural charm and village amenities.

The home’s interior is elegant with airy, light-filled rooms that complement the spacious design.

The open-plan layout creates an inviting atmosphere ideal for both family living and

entertaining.

With the added benefit of a self-contained one-bedroom apartment on the ground floor, this property offers versatile living options, perfect for elderly relatives, guests, or as a potential business opportunity for the new owners.

Lasair Choille is a highly energy-efficient house with a BER A3 rating.

It benefits from dual heating – an air-source heat pump and oil-fired central heating – along with solar tubes to heat water.

Triple-glazed windows ensure comfort year-round while enhancing the home’s insulation.

The mature gardens surrounding the property offer a place to relax, with a large courtyard area featuring an outdoor BBQ, perfect for the summer.

Scoil Mhuire National School and Schull Community College are both nearby.

For more details or to arrange a viewing, contact Colm Cleary at 028-28122 or on [email protected].