HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bedrooms and a self-contained apartment for €650k

Superb setting for Schull living.
LOCATED just on the outskirts of Schull, Lasair Choille (meaning goldfinch or the flame of the forest) is a large five-bedroom home new to the West Cork property market for €650,000.
The elegant home was originally built in 2000 and has undergone recent renovations, making it a spacious, modern living space with an abundance of light and character.
Its generous proportions and tranquil setting will surely catch the eye of anyone seeking a stylish family home in a picturesque location.
The property boasts breath-taking countryside views, with the waters of Schull harbour visible in the distance.
Despite its serene surroundings, Lasair Choille is conveniently within walking distance of Schull, offering a perfect balance of rural charm and village amenities.
The home’s interior is elegant with airy, light-filled rooms that complement the spacious design.
The open-plan layout creates an inviting atmosphere ideal for both family living and
entertaining.
With the added benefit of a self-contained one-bedroom apartment on the ground floor, this property offers versatile living options, perfect for elderly relatives, guests, or as a potential business opportunity for the new owners.
Lasair Choille is a highly energy-efficient house with a BER A3 rating.
It benefits from dual heating – an air-source heat pump and oil-fired central heating – along with solar tubes to heat water.
Triple-glazed windows ensure comfort year-round while enhancing the home’s insulation.
The mature gardens surrounding the property offer a place to relax, with a large courtyard area featuring an outdoor BBQ, perfect for the summer.
Scoil Mhuire National School and Schull Community College are both nearby.
For more details or to arrange a viewing, contact Colm Cleary at 028-28122 or on [email protected].