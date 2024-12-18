HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bedroom home outside Bandon on market for €420k

THERE’S a modern and bright look to this impressive five-bedroom home outside Bandon.

The detached property at Roundhill, Old Chapel measures 213sq m and was built in the year 2000. It is on the market with Elite Property Management with a guide price of €420,000.

The property makes the most of available light, with its south-facing aspect, and features lounge, kitchen/dining/living room, utility room. The lounge has a feature solid fuel open fireplace with timber surround, while the kitchen features marble counter top and sliding patio door to the side. A feature window panel looks out of the living room section to the south-facing garden.

Two of the five bedrooms are downstairs.

Upstairs are three further bedrooms – the master bedroom with en suite and velux window.

The garage is attached to the main house and has a solid stairs to an overhead floored area. Outside, there’s a large garden to the front of the property with views to the Cotton Mills.

The property at Roundhill is 2.5kms from Bandon town centre and just off the main Bandon to Timoleague road (R602). Crossmahon National School is just 860m away while Bandon Grammar School is within a kilometre.

The property has a C1 BER rating. Selling agent Christine Waugh says the property suits househunters seeking countryside living but with access to urban amenities.

For inquiries contact [email protected] or telephone (023) 8843822