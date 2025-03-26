HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Castletownshend’s White House offers diplomatic luxury

Georgian elegance just a stone’s throw from the village harbour.

The White House in Castletownshend, a Georgian residence and walled garden, sits just by the village’s famed pier and slipway.

In perfect condition, this charming home includes a boathouse and landscaped gardens, with beautiful views from each of the four generous bedrooms.

A tiled entrance hall greets the visitor where an original staircase leads upwards through three floors, heated throughout with a number of gas fires.

Both the lounge and the sitting room face the street, where tall windows maximise the light.

At the back of the house and on the ground floor the kitchen occupies a feature position at the heart of the house, while the adjoining dining room looks out onto the patio and garden.

Beyond the kitchen are a separate utility room, storage room, and ground-floor WC.

The second floor is occupied by two bedrooms, one of which is ensuite, and a separate, large bathroom with shower and bath.

The third floor is home to two more bedrooms, both of which are en-suite.

The master bedroom occupies this uppermost floor, with a balcony to enjoy to the fullest extent the natural vista of Castletownshend’s harbour.

The adjoining bathroom here is the epitome of luxury with a freestanding bath and gas fire, and a walk-through closet provides the finishing touch.

Elegance is the keyword of this property, and the architecture of the house is sympathetic to the period elements of the building while remaining modern, bright, and airy.

Solid wood flooring is evident throughout the house as is recessed lighting.

Outside, the property enjoys a place on an entirely private site where an original high stone wall shelters the garden from the street.

The boathouse, or garage, lies at the end of the garden. With a BER rating of D1, the house is connected to both the main water and sewage services.

‘The White House’ derives its title from David Gray, the former US ambassador to Ireland in the 1940s.

It is said that official correspondence would pass between West Cork’s White House, where the diplomat resided for a time, and its namesake in Washington DC.

The home is 10 minutes drive from Skibbereen town, close to the local national school as well as the pubs, restaurants and guest houses of the village.

For more details or to arrange a viewing, contact Niamh Moloney at Sherry FitzGerald on 028 214040 or [email protected]