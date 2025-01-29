HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Bandon four-bed for €550k

Family life in the countryside at Knockbrown near Bandon

A LARGE four-bedroom residence just minutes from Bandon would be a great home for a family.

Knockbrown gives the best of both worlds, being so close to one of West Cork’s biggest towns while sitting in a great location with a short drive to the sea, and is on the market with Hodnett Forde for €550,000.

‘It’s a fine house which has great views over the countryside. It is a very bright house with most of the rooms being dual aspect. The owner built it for himself in 2007,’ said selling agent Mark Kelly of Hodnett Forde, who believes the property offers has flexible living potential for families.

Set on 0.53 acres, the property features bright rooms and plenty of space.

The ground floor features an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, sun room, sitting room, toilet, utility room and a double bedroom that could also work as an office space.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, with two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and hotpress completing the property. The house has a C1 BER rating and is also wheelchair friendly, according to the selling agent.

Outside, the garden wraps around the house and hedges to the front and rear offer privacy. With few close neighbours, the property also has a view of the surrounding countryside unimpeded by other houses.

The location is one of the biggest draws here, just five minutes from Bandon with easy access to the N71 for travelling or commuting to Cork city or further into West Cork. Buses operate from Bandon town in various directions. Crossmahon National School is 4.5km away and there are four secondary schools within Bandon.

For more information, contact Hodnett Forde Property Services on 023 883 3367 or via [email protected].