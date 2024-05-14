Hourigan: Change to triple lock would end our neutrality

ANY change to Ireland’s triple lock system would effectively mean an end to Irish neutrality, Labour’s European candidate for Ireland South said.

Under the Triple Lock system, no more than 12 Defence Forces troops can be deployed overseas without approval from the Dáil, Government and UN authorisation. Legislation being drafted by Government could change this policy, authorising for Ireland to participate in international live military exercises, such as around the EU’s common security and defence policy without UN approval.

Labour’s candidate Niamh Hourigan, has expressed alarm at the Government’s plans, which were approved by Cabinet last week, branding it ‘a concerning move towards an Irish neutrality in name only’.

‘The Government has failed to give a legitimate reason for a move away from this long-standing position,’ she said. ‘If this legislation is introduced to the Dáil in June, as expected, it will happen after the Irish people decide who they want to represent them in Europe and people need to know that Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party cannot be trusted to safeguard Irish neutrality in Europe.

‘As long as neutrality is Ireland’s official position – which can only be changed by referendum – then the triple lock has to be central to that policy and I’m calling for an immediate freeze to Government efforts to undermine it.’