Holly Cairns remains Cork’s only female TD

SOCIAL Democrats leader and Cork South West TD Holly Cairns was the only woman elected to the Dáil in any of the county’s constituencies.

Deputy Cairns is joined by Deputy Michael Collins and Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan in Cork South West, while Cork North West, Cork South Central, Cork North Central, and Cork East returned 15 men as TDs.

A record 246 women contested seats nationally, but just 44 women have been returned as TDs, up from 37 in the last Dáil. This is despite a gender quota of 40% for political parties.

The National Women’s Council (NWC) said the results show that in isolation, the gender quota will not be enough to achieve equal representation for women. ‘There is evidence that many women were added late to the ticket to make up the gender quota. We are calling on all political parties to ensure women candidates are selected as early as possible to ensure they have sufficient time, support and resources for their election campaign,’ said NWC director Orla O’Connor.

Women candidates secured almost 32% of first preferences votes. Chief executive of Women for Election, Brian Sheehan, said gender quotas for political parties has wedged the door open, but its potential has not yet been fully realised. ‘We are going in the right direction, but far too slowly. If we are serious about achieving equal representation for women in political life, further work is necessary.’