High-flying Aghabullogue in bonus territory 

Aghabullogue 0-11

Naomh Abán 1-7

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

RAY Keane hailed his Aghabullogue heroes after they advanced to the county premier intermediate football final.

New kids on the block Aghabullogue, intermediate A champions last season, just got the better of renowned traditional power Naomh Abán in their semi-final showdown at Macroom.

Aghabullogue captain John Corkery scored the winning point in the 58th minute when the sides were level. Fairytale stuff.

‘We lost Paul Ring coming into the game, and we had to manage training for weeks with the hurlers also involved in the championship, but the level of commitment from the players is unbelievable,’ Ray Keane said.

‘We started the year with the aim of staying up premier, then we wanted to qualify out of the group, then to make the final. The players have commitment in spades, we made mistakes at times as all teams do, but it is their reaction to these bad moments which is all important.’

Naomh Abán played into the town goal in the first half but it was Aghabullogue who struck the first blow, Mathew Bradley from a mark in the third minute. Two minutes later Colm Gillespie pointed from 40 metres but Naomh Abán replied with a point from a Maidhc Ó Duinnín free. Scores from Maidhc Ó Duinnín and Dara Ó Laoire had the Gaeltacht men in front after 18 minutes.

Aghabullogue’s response was scores from Mathew Bradley (free), Luke Casey and Aaron O’Sullivan to move two in front. A brace for Naomh Abán from midfielder Seán Ó Riordáin sandwiched an Evan O’Sullivan score as Aghabullogue deservedly led by 0-6 to 0-5 at the break.

Aghabullogue were forced to replace the injured Evan O’Sullivan just after the restart, before Luke Casey finally ended a scoreless period for his side with a point in the 38th minute, Aghabullogue ahead by 0-7 to 0-5. Naomh Abán captain Colm de hÍde saved a certain goal minutes later when throwing himself to divert the ball crossing his goal line and then at the other end Naomh Abán struck for what could have been the decisive score of the game.

A sideline award for Aghabullogue was changed to a throw after a verbal exchange, possession fell to the Baile Mhuirne men and Maidhchí Ó Liatháin and Caoimhín Ó Donnchú rapidly combined to afford Dara Ó Laoire the opportunity of blasting to the Aghabullogue net from close range. This could have been a massive blow to Aghabullogue aspirations and worse followed when Maidhc Ó Duinnín added a point from a free in the 47th minute to put his side two points clear, 1-6 to 0-7.

Aghabullogue needed to respond and they did and the final quarter provided gripping entertainment for neutrals and unbearable suspense for the rival supporters.

A brace from Matthew Bradley levelled the game with ten minutes left. Naomh Abán nudged back in front with a fisted point from Donal Ó Ceallaigh in the 54th minute. Bradley kicked an equaliser for Aghabullogue a minute later and in the 58th combined with John Corkery for the latter to send over the winning point after the ball had been turned over by the Aghabullogue defence.

The final minutes were full of drama and chances were missed so the one-point gap still favoured Aghabullogue at the finish.

Our Star: When it was the team effort which carried the day for Aghabullogue it is difficult to single out one outstanding performer from the list of so many, with Conor Smith, Michael Dennehy, Breandán O’Sullivan, Mathew Bradley and Luke Casey all to the fore, but Colm Gillespie put in a tremendous hour at midfield.

Scorers - Aghabullogue: M Bradley 0-5 (3f, 1m); L Casey 0-2; C Gillespie, A O'Sullivan, E O'Sullivan, J Corkery 0-1 each. Naomh Abán: D Ó Laoire 1-1; M Ó Duinnín 0-3 (2f); S Ó Riordáin 0-2; D Ó Ceallaigh 0-1.

Aghabullogue: Ian O'Sullivan; Conor Smith, Michael Dennehy, Paul Dilworth; Aaron O'Sullivan, Tom Long, Breandán O'Sullivan; Colm Gillespie, Dhani Merrick; Pádraig O'Sullivan, Evan O'Sullivan, John Corkery; Matthew Bradley, Adam Murphy, Luke Casey. Sub: David Thompson for E O’Sullivan 31, Cialan O’Sullivan for P O’Sullivan 54.

Naomh Abán: Gearóid Ó Luasa; Colm de Róiste, Criostóir Ó Deasúnaigh, Éanna Ó Críodáin; Dara M Ó Loinsigh, Colm de hÍde, Jack Ó Donnchú; Caoimhín Ó Donnchú, Seán Ó Riordáin; Conchur Ó Críodáin, Dara Ó Laoire, Marc Ó Críod; Donal Ó Ceallaigh, Maidhc Ó Duinnín, Wayne MacCarthaigh. Subs: Maidhchí Ó Liatháin for C Ó Críodáin (ht), Seamus Hendy for C De hÍde (42), Colm Ó Murchú for W MacCarthaigh (52), Niall Ó Ceallaigh for S Ó Riordáin (52), Donncha Ó Ceocháin (55).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).