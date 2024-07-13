High five for reigning champion Curtin after epic Munster senior women’s road bowling final

Castletownkenneigh delivered again when the county ladies senior final, eagerly anticipated in the lead-up, more than fulfilled its promise as Geraldine Curtin and Hannah Sexton fought a pulsating shot-for-shot battle that had another big gathering in throes of excitement from start to finish.

The game’s top two commanded large swathes of support, evidenced in the €8,000 total stake the contest went for.

Geraldine’s opener gave her early leeway, but it was shortlived as Hannah scorched into a first lead with a super fourth. It changed again at ‘round tower cross’ after a series of quality exchanges as defending champion Geraldine regained the lead. This was the precursor for both players to reach new heights as they matched each other in outstanding efforts to ‘Pynne’s corner’.

Hannah had the advantage then throwing across to the ‘black gates’ but, again it was marginal as Geraldine’s 13th brought her back within metres for the last shots. With a finish to match what had been a superb contest, Geraldine’s determination was evident in a searing last shot that presented a big target for her Timoleague rival.

Undefeated in so many finals, Hannah gave it her all, but her well-played response fell an agonising four metres shy of her opponent’s mark. So, Geraldine Curtin retains her Munster senior crown, now her fifth title in total, while for Hannah, who lost no caste in this defeat, there will be more championships to come her way.

Robert Roche, son of Ból Chumann’s late and fondly remembered former secretary and chairman Brendan, presented the Brendan Roche Cup to the 2024 champion and wished her the best in her quest for All-Ireland honours on Sunday when she will take on Dervla Toal-Mallon.

Meanwhile, the women’s intermediate group stage scores have been completed and draws made for county semi-finals. It is all to play for when Emma Hickey and Hannah Cronin meet at Caheragh and Juliett Murphy takes on Ellen Sexton at Beál an mBláth. In the county U16 quarter-final at Jagoe’s Mills, West’s defending champion Emma Hurley is through to the last four after her win over Julianne O’Sullivan (East Cork).