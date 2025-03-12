Hedge-cutting season now over as Minister urges protection of birds

THE Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christoper O’Sullivan (FF), has called on the public to protect birds as nesting season approaches by looking after hedgerows around West Cork.

Nesting season, which started on March 1st and runs until August 31st, is a critical time for birds and wildlife as they prepare to breed.

Hedgerows provide both food and shelter for our birds and wildlife. Legislation prohibits damage to hedgerows from the beginning of March until the end of August, with limited exemptions.

‘At this time of year we all love to hear and see our birds as they go about building their nests, finding a mate, preparing to breed and fledge their chicks,’ said Minister O’Sullivan.

‘Hedgerows are a unique feature of the Irish landscape, playing an important role in biodiversity, agriculture, and cultural heritage. Good quality hedgerows are especially important to provide food and shelter for our birds and protect their nests and eggs from predators. By protecting our hedgerows, we are ensuring that our most precious birds and wildlife are protected at a time when they are at their most vulnerable.’

Under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976, the cutting, grubbing, burning or other destruction of ‘vegetation growing in any hedge or ditch’ between March 1st and August 31st is prohibited to safeguard nesting birds and other wildlife during their critical breeding season.

Irish legislation recognises that there may be some circumstances when hedge cutting is required for specific and important reasons.

These exemptions from the restricted hedge cutting season only apply in a limited range of circumstances.

Hedge cutting may be allowed to ensure public safety, such as preventing obstruction of public roads or maintaining sightlines at junctions.

There is no exemption to the burning of vegetation during the closed/restricted season, and whilst there are exemptions that exist that permit hedge cutting to take place during the closed/restricted season, it is still an offence under Section 22 of the Wildlife Act 1976 to wilfully destroy, injure, or mutilate the eggs or nest of a wild bird or to wilfully disturb a wild bird on or near a nest containing eggs or un-flown young birds at any time of the year.

It is strongly advised that works take place outside the nesting season.

If works must take place when nesting birds may be present, it will be necessary to carry out checks for nests and breeding birds prior to such works being undertaken.

‘Members of the public, landowners and farmers are key partners for us in our nature protection work,’ said Niall Ó Donnchú, NPWS Director General.

‘And we know that we can rely on that partnership for nature. As ever, we appeal to the public and landowners to be aware of their obligations under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act and to take the necessary precautions to protect our wildlife .’