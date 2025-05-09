Heartbreak for Rebels in All-Ireland U16A camogie final

IT was a disappointing weekend for the Cork U16A camogie panel who lost the 2025 Eir All-Ireland championship final to Galway at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.

Having come through a tough examination against the Cats in the penultimate round, hopes were high that the Rebels could bring another camogie trophy back to Leeside at the expense of their Connacht opponents.

Alas, 3-2 from Eir Player of the Match Cara Giblin helped Galway register a 5-11 to 3-8 victory. The Rebels never recovered from falling seven points behind at the short whistle. Failing to utilise a strong wind, the Rebels couldn’t contain a livewire Galway attack who found the net on five occasions to deservedly claim the trophy.

Léa Meillouin (2-1), Méabh Fitzgerald (1-0), Lexi Manley, Orla Troy (0-2 each), Lauren O’Connor, Leah Hannigan and Sarah Kelleher (0-1 each) were on the Cork scoresheet.

Carbery Camogie’s Amber Bishop (Ballinascarthy), Cliona Harte (Barryroe) and Leah McCarthy (Kilbree) have been integral members of this year’s Cork U16A set-up.

There was better news for the Cork U16B panel that won the 2025 Camogie National Development final by easily overcoming Galway last weekend. Five Rebel goals helped Cork claim the trophy with Carbery Camogie’s Breffni Kelly (Bandon) on the panel as well as Caoimhe Foley (Courcey Rovers) and Tara Hennessy (Valley Rovers).

***

CORK will face Meath in the 2025 All-Ireland LGFA U14 Platinum Championship quarter-finals following a positive showing at last weekend’s Series Stage 1 Blitz.

Held at the GAA National Games Development Centre in Dublin, Ioannis O’Connell’s Cork U14s were handed a tough Series Stage 1 Blitz draw. Three games in quick succession, as part of four major U14 blitzes held around the country incorporating 48 competitive matches, would decide the Rebels’ ranking and All-Ireland U14 knockout stage opponents.

Things didn’t go to plan in Cork’s opening fixture against a talented Galway team. The Connacht side registered a 3-5 to 2-4 victory after a cracking encounter.

Cork rebounded in style however, overcoming Derry 7-8 to 0-2 and Kildare 4-3 to 0-3 to secure a runners-up spot in Group A of the Platinum competition.

That outcome also cemented Ioannis O’Connell’s All-Ireland quarter-final berth against Leinster side Meath.

West Cork players Aibhlinn McCarthy, Aoife Harte, Aoife Walsh, Kate Collins, Niamh Doyle (all Ibane Ladies), Emily Conlon, Niamh O’Sullivan (both St Colum’s), Grace O’Sullivan (Tadgh MacCárthaigh) and Nell Kinsella (Kilmacabea) are members of this year’s Cork U14A panel.

Aoife Harte and Nell Kinsella were prominent scorers during the Rebels’ three games, accruing 2-1 and 1-3 respectively. Kate Collins added 0-3 and Niamh Doyle 0-1 to round off a productive weekend for the West Cork LGFA contingent.

Other Cork scorers over a busy weekend included Kate O’Connell (4-0), Michela Moynihan, Laura O’Mullane (2-2 each), Fia Comerford (1-1), Aisling Kelleher (1-0), Abbie Ni Scannlainn and Maria Humphreys (0-1 each).

So, whilst Ioannis O’Connell’s Rebels take on Meath, the other four platinum All-Ireland LGFA U14 quarter-finals will see Galway face Tyrone, Derry meet Clare and Kildare go one-on-one with Mayo.

All games are scheduled for completion on Saturday, May 10th, with venues yet to be confirmed.