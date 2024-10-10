Heartbreak for Clonakilty as Nemo find a way to win

Clonakilty 2-13
Nemo Rangers 0-19
(Nemo win 5-4 on penalties aet)
SEÁN HOLLAND REPORTS
THIS defeat will hurt Clonakilty. A loss that stings. They were so close to the semi-finals of the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier SFC, yet missed out by the finest of margins – losing this quarter-final after a penalty shoot-out was needed to separate the two football heavyweights.
As serial winners Nemo Rangers do, they found a way to win in Bandon, and while Clonakilty died with their boots on, that’s of little consolation in the town this week.
Clon elected to play with the breeze in the first half in Bandon on Sunday, and things began well for them with an early Ross Mannix score. A Mark Cronin free levelled matters within a minute. Clon’s main scoring threat Conor Daly took the game to Nemo inside the first quarter, pointing the Brewery Town’s next four scores. But with every white flag raised on the Clon side it brought an instant response from Nemo with Cronin (free), Paul Kerrigan, Jack Horgan, and Conor Horgan all pointing to leave the score at 0-5 apiece as the game entered the second quarter.
This was a totally dominant period for Nemo where they kicked five unanswered scores into the wind. Kerrigan was dictating affairs for the Trabeg side and a free from the veteran along with Conor Horgan (mark), Cronin, Jack Horgan, and Ronan Dalton all pointing, it had Nemo up five, 0-10 to 0-5, at the break.
Clon faced into the teeth of the strong breeze for the second half and after Mannix and Kerrigan (free) traded scores, the Carbery men were handed a reprieve. Nemo captain Alan O’Donovan was blackcarded for a pull on the rampant Maurice Shanley.
Two frees from Daly and Darragh Gough came Clon's way, while a well-worked score for Nemo's Barry Cripps had the score 0-8 to 0-12 when the game turned on its head. Conor Daly’s centred ball fell to Mannix on the 13-metre line and after sidestepping his man he drilled a low bullet under Micheál Aodh Martin in the Nemo goal. Game on.
Two minutes later, Clon were in front. A fumble in the Nemo backline allowed Thomas Clancy to feed Daly who finished expertly, curling his shot into the back of the net. 2-8 to 0-12 with 48 minutes gone.
Like all good teams, Nemo replied instantly with a Kerrigan free and a well-taken score from Conor Horgan levelling matters once more. The tension levels in Bandon raised a notch. A Daly free had Clon back in front briefly but Kerrigan (free) and sub Ross Corkery left Nemo leading 0-16 to 2-9. In the 57th minute, Mannix reacted quickest to a misplaced Nemo free to have us level again for the seventh time.
Mutterings of extra time began amongst the crowd, but Brian Hayes looked to have sent Nemo through with his point on the hour mark. However, with one final foray down the pitch the ball made its way to Brian White, and from 30 yards out his superb effort bounced off the top of the crossbar and over. Draw game. 2-10 to 0-17. Extra time to come.
Clon elected to play with the breeze in the first period and it paid dividends straight away with a Conor Daly mark. There was no further score in the half, even though Nemo were denied a goal after Mark White saved expertly at the near post from Cripps' goal-bound shot.
A Cronin 45 in the 15th minute of extra time levelled the contest once more and the evergreen Paul Kerrigan had Nemo in front a minute later. Clon looked doomed as the clock ticked into the red but a late free presented them a chance. Up stepped Brian White again and in almost an identical fashion, his free hit the crossbar and crept over. 2-13 to 0-19.
Penalties. Both sides went four for four, bringing us to sudden death. In a cruel twist of fate, it was Brian White, the man who saved them twice, had his spot kick saved leaving the door open for Ross Corkery. The son of the legend Colin, slotted his penalty low and to the left of Mark White and it was joy for Nemo, despair for Clon. A game for the ages, but heartbreak for Clon.
Scorers
Nemo Rangers: Paul Kerrigan 0-6 (4f); Mark Cronin 0-4 (2f, 1 45); Conor Horgan 0-3 (1m); Jack Horgan 0-2; Barry Cripps, Ronan Dalton, Ross Corkery, Brian Hayes 0-1 each.
Clonakilty: Conor Daly 1-7 (2f, 2m, 1 45); Ross Mannix 1-3; Brian White 0-2 (1f); Darragh Gough 0-1f.
Nemo Rangers: Micheál Aodh Martin; Eoin Nation, Colin Molloy, Brian Murphy; Kevin O’Donovan, Kevin Fulignati, Stephen Cronin; Alan O’Donovan, Barry Cripps; Jack Horgan, Ronan Dalton, Oisín Whyte; Conor Horgan, Mark Cronin, Paul Kerrigan.
Subs: Ciarán McCartan for Whyte (38), Ross Corkery for J Horgan, Brian Hayes for Dalton (both 52), Luke Horgan for K O’Donovan (75), Alan Cronin for Fulignati (76).
Clonakilty: Mark White; Martin Scally, Dan Peet, Chris Kenneally; Simon Murphy, Thomas Clancy, David Lowney; Maurice Shanley, Ben Ridgeway; Seán McEvoy, Seán White, Ross Mannix; Darragh Gough, Conor Daly, Griffin Wharton.
Subs: Fergal Murphy for Seán McEvoy, Brian White for Gough (both 59), Cian O’Donovan for Clancy (inj, 70), J Leahy for Murphy, McEvoy for Mannix (both ht et).
Referee: James Bermingham (Bride Rovers).