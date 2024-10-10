Heartbreak for Clonakilty as Nemo find a way to win

Clonakilty 2-13 Nemo Rangers 0-19 (Nemo win 5-4 on penalties aet) SEÁN HOLLAND REPORTS THIS defeat will hurt Clonakilty. A loss that stings. They were so close to the semi-finals of the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier SFC, yet missed out by the finest of margins – losing this quarter-final after a penalty shoot-out was needed to separate the two football heavyweights. As serial winners Nemo Rangers do, they found a way to win in Bandon, and while Clonakilty died with their boots on, that’s of little consolation in the town this week. Clon elected to play with the breeze in the first half in Bandon on Sunday, and things began well for them with an early Ross Mannix score. A Mark Cronin free levelled matters within a minute. Clon’s main scoring threat Conor Daly took the game to Nemo inside the first quarter, pointing the Brewery Town’s next four scores. But with every white flag raised on the Clon side it brought an instant response from Nemo with Cronin (free), Paul Kerrigan, Jack Horgan, and Conor Horgan all pointing to leave the score at 0-5 apiece as the game entered the second quarter.

This was a totally dominant period for Nemo where they kicked five unanswered scores into the wind. Kerrigan was dictating affairs for the Trabeg side and a free from the veteran along with Conor Horgan (mark), Cronin, Jack Horgan, and Ronan Dalton all pointing, it had Nemo up five, 0-10 to 0-5, at the break. Clon faced into the teeth of the strong breeze for the second half and after Mannix and Kerrigan (free) traded scores, the Carbery men were handed a reprieve. Nemo captain Alan O’Donovan was blackcarded for a pull on the rampant Maurice Shanley. Two frees from Daly and Darragh Gough came Clon's way, while a well-worked score for Nemo's Barry Cripps had the score 0-8 to 0-12 when the game turned on its head. Conor Daly’s centred ball fell to Mannix on the 13-metre line and after sidestepping his man he drilled a low bullet under Micheál Aodh Martin in the Nemo goal. Game on. Two minutes later, Clon were in front. A fumble in the Nemo backline allowed Thomas Clancy to feed Daly who finished expertly, curling his shot into the back of the net. 2-8 to 0-12 with 48 minutes gone. Like all good teams, Nemo replied instantly with a Kerrigan free and a well-taken score from Conor Horgan levelling matters once more. The tension levels in Bandon raised a notch. A Daly free had Clon back in front briefly but Kerrigan (free) and sub Ross Corkery left Nemo leading 0-16 to 2-9. In the 57th minute, Mannix reacted quickest to a misplaced Nemo free to have us level again for the seventh time. Mutterings of extra time began amongst the crowd, but Brian Hayes looked to have sent Nemo through with his point on the hour mark. However, with one final foray down the pitch the ball made its way to Brian White, and from 30 yards out his superb effort bounced off the top of the crossbar and over. Draw game. 2-10 to 0-17. Extra time to come.