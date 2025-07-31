Heartbreak for Carbery Rangers as Carrigaline snatch win thanks to Eanna Desmond effort

Brian O’Driscoll hails Carrigaline victory but insists little between teams in Group 2

Carrigaline 2-11

Carbery Rangers 1-13

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IT’S never over until it’s over. It was heartbreak for Carbery Rangers and delight for Carrigaline in this premier senior football clash in Newcestown on Sunday evening.

After a mediocre first half, Carrigaline led by five points, courtesy of a goal in the sixth minute from ace forward Eanna Desmond, having played with the aid of a tricky diagonal breeze.

By the end of the third quarter, a revitalised Ross side had drawn level thanks to a John O’Rourke goal in the 37th minute. In a vastly improved half, the game swung one way, then the other.

A Brian Coakley goal had Carrig in front again before super sub Paul Hodnett kicked two two-pointers to shove Rangers in front by the 53rd minute. Excitement had reached a crescendo as Carrigaline levelled in the 59th minute and a draw seemed imminent.

The game was deep into injury time when Carrigaline patiently built an attack and with the very last kick of the game, Eanna Desmond became the hero when he split the uprights for the winning point.

‘It was very tight all the way through, very scrappy at times,’ said Carrigaline and Cork footballer Brian O’Driscoll.

‘We wouldn’t be happy with our performance overall, but it was our first day out. This team has been together for the past few seasons and have built a nice momentum, so we were able to pull it out of the fire at the end.’

In a first half that failed to ignite, Carrigaline opened the scoring with an Eanna Desmond point before the lively Timmy Cullinane levelled for Rangers. There was little separating the sides as the tall Brian Coakley shoved Carrig in front. Even when Eanna Desmond found the Ross net in the sixth minute, Rangers responded with two fine points from John O’Rourke. Jerry O’Riordan was unlucky not to goal in between.

Carrigaline had the better of the second quarter with points from Desmond (free) and Coakley (play and free). Rangers’ only reply came from a free by O’Rourke. It was 1-6 to 0-4 at the break, with both sides still looking for their best form.

Although Eoghan Landers pointed for Carrigaline on the restart, it was Rangers who were gaining momentum, with Jerry O’Riordan, John Hodnett and Cian Daly prominent in defence, Brian Hodnett and John O’Brien gaining control at midfield and Jack Kevane, John O’Rourke and Timmy Cullinane threatening in attack.

Hodnett and Cullinane pointed and Niall Coakley replied from a free. When Carrigaline centre back Kevin Kavanagh was black-carded in the 33rd minute, the advantage was definitely with Rangers.

In the 37th minute, a John O’Rourke tap-in goal, set up by John Hodnett, cut the lead to two points. The introduction of sub Paul Hodnett had a profound influence on the game. A two-pointer from Hodnett had the sides level in the 45th minute and it was really game on. Carrigaline responded instantly and they hit the front again with a tap-in goal from Brian Coakley.

It was end to-end-stuff in the last frantic quarter. Points from Paul Hodnett and James O’Riordan cut the lead to a single point, before Brian O’Driscoll and Timmy Cullinane (free) swapped points. Cullinane then forced a fine save from Carrigaline goalkeeper Callum Dungan, but Rangers struck the front again when Hodnett kicked his second two-pointer.

Once more Carrig responded well to losing the lead. In the 59th minute Coakley kicked the equalising point. Then came Desmond’s late, late point to win it for Carrig.

‘I was watching Clon and the Barr’s last night, another close encounter. I don’t think there’s very much between the four teams in the group. The 12-team championship is very competitive with little separating all the teams. It’s all to play for now in the group. It was good to get a win here, two points in the bag,’ added Brian O’Driscoll.

Our Star: John O’Rourke, Carbery Rangers and Eanna Desmond, Carrigaline, were well in the running but Brian Coakley takes the honour as he was a strong force at centre forward for the winners, kicking 1-5.

Scorers

Carrigaline: Brian Coakley 1-5 (2pt); Eanna Desmond 1-3 (2f); Brian O’Driscoll, Eoghan Landers, Niall Coakley (1f) 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: John O’Rourke 1-3; Paul Hodnett 0-5 (2 2pt); Timmy Cullinane (1f) 0-3; James O’Riordan, Brian Hodnett 0-1 each.

Carrigaline: Callum Dungan; Kieran McCarthy, Chris O’Herlihy, Darragh King; Brian O’Driscoll, Kevin Kavanagh, Jack McCarthy; Patrick Mellet, Nathan O’Keeffe; Callum Barrett, Brian Coakley, Ciarán Kearney; Eoghan Landers, Eanna Desmond, Niall Coakley.

Subs: Evan Ryle for C Kearney (42), Seán Andrews for E Landers (50), Niall Quirke for C Barrett (55).

Carbery Rangers: Paul Shanahan; James O’Riordan, Jack Kevane, Cian Daly; Sam Linehan, Jerry O’Riordan, John Hodnett; Brian Hodnett, John O’Brien; Patrick Hurley, John O’Rourke, Peadar O’Rourke; Timmy Cullinane, Mark Hodnett, Darragh Hayes.

Subs: Tom O’Rourke for J Kevane (37), Paul Hodnett for M Hodnett (42), Conor Twomey for P Hurley (44), Ciarán McCarthy for J Hodnett (55), Kelan Scannell for J O’Brien (62).

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom).