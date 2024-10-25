Haven and Nemo have no shortage of final battles

2023 Cork PSFC Final – Castlehaven 0-11 Nemo Rangers 0-09

THE search for six was in its tenth season but finally the Haven ended the drought last year. Their defence was key in stifling Nemo's attack, limiting the city side to just nine points. With the game nip and tuck all through, Castlehaven outscored Nemo 0-4 to 0-1 in the closing seven minutes to snatch the victory. The flying Michael Hurley (0-5) was awarded the man-of-the-match award with his brother Brian (0-3) also playing a starring role helping to secure their first title since 2013. The win also catapulted Haven onto Munster glory in a season to remember.

***

2020 Cork PSFC Final – Nemo Rangers 3-7 Castlehaven 0-13

AN incredible 329 days separated the semi-finals and final, as Nemo defeated the Haven in a final delayed almost 11 months due to the Covid pandemic. Luke Connolly was the Trabeg side’s main man when the 2020 final was played on August 20th, 2021, as he accounted for two critical second-half goals. Ciarán Dalton was the scorer of Nemo’s third. Brian Hurley took the contest to Nemo with 0-8, but only three players scored for the Haven in total. Michael Hurley (0-3) and Conor O’Driscoll (0-2) the others. Nemo had too much experience on the day claiming what would be their 22nd senior title.

***

2015 Cork SFC Final (replay) – Nemo Rangers 1-10 Castlehaven 0-11

AFTER an intense 0-10 apiece draw the first day out, the 2015 replay proved to be equally as close. This time Nemo edged out the Haven in a nail-biting contest, with a late goal from Barry O'Driscoll a decisive factor, as the Haven’s valiant effort fell just short. The Haven were going in search of their third title in four years but it wasn’t to be. The Haven led 0-9 to 0-6 entering the final quarter, but O’Driscoll’s goal turned the tide, with late points from James Masters and Paul Kerrigan wrapping up title number 19 for Nemo.

***

2013 Cork SFC Final – Castlehaven 0-16 Nemo Rangers 1-11

THIS was the year Brian Hurley really announced himself on the Cork footballing scene as the Castlehaven sharpshooter kicked 0-12 in the final, completing their first ever back-to-back, having won the title in 2012. Nemo led at the break, 1-8 to 0-10, after a goal from Alan Cronin Snr but midway through the second half Haven turned the tables and eventually ran out two-point winners. Current manager Seanie Cahalane lifted the Andy Scannell Cup that day and will be hoping to become the first to win as both manager and captain this Sunday.