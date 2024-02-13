Have we fallen out of love with romancing on Valentine’s Day?

The most romantic day of the year falls this week, but have we stopped being wooed by the increasingly commercial tradition, or do our hearts still skip a beat when the date comes around, asks MARY McCARTHY

VALENTINE’S Day has long marked by the ritual of tradition on February 14th. But, in recent years, there’s anecdotal evidence of some couples shunning it as too commercial. Yes, cards and chocolates may be exchanged, but have we stopped making a ‘big deal’ of the day, by buying a dramatic gift, planning weekends away, romantic walks or candlelit dinners with our other half?

Not so, says one West Cork woman who should know. ‘Love and romance are still alive and well in West Cork,’ said an optimistic Miriam Hilser-Foley, owner of Hilser’s Jeweller’s in Bandon, the fifth generation of the family in business in 165 years.

‘We mark love with jewellery,’ Miriam explained. ‘You are always going to remember that happy time in life. Engagements at Valentine’s are on a par with Christmas. It is still a popular day.’

‘Two recent trends have been seen,’ added Miriam. ‘Younger people are coming in, especially teenage fellas buying pieces of jewellery for their girlfriends. And guys are buying their girlfriends a promise ring before picking out an engagement ring.’

Younger men usually choose a heart-shaped pendant or heart-shaped earrings,’ she’s noticed. Older men move from the heart to the infinity symbol. Lockets or a chain with LOVE in letters or a symbol of a heartbeat are purchased. Gold is popular. It suits our skin tone. Gold retains its lustre and its warmth.

‘Since the Covid pandemic, there have been more engagements and weddings,’ said Miriam. ‘Commitment is there. And boyfriends are surprising their girlfriends more so than ever, a trend that is certainly seen in Hilser’s in Bandon.’

Jewellery tells a story of a moment in one’s lifetime. The owner will still remember it years later. It is something they will always have and it is a nice gift for Valentine’s Day. This is the one day to acknowledge one’s partner, and, after all the date is always remembered.

‘The Valentine’s tradition is still standing strong across the age groups in West Cork,’ agreed Eva Blackwell, events manager at The Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery. ‘It is a time that is set in the diary each year that is holding its own.’

And her customers are a varied bunch. ‘A mix of people come from up the country that include young couples who wish to escape city life and local trade,’ she said. ‘Some want to wow on their first date, others come who are already a couple. And more visit with groups of friends.’

‘Post-covid, people still come out,’ she noted. ‘They want to have great service and appreciate something different that they would not necessarily go to the trouble of making at home. It is a nice break. They like to have a chat at the table and time to be with the person they have chosen to share the meal.’

Post-Christmas engagements are often seen at Valentine’s. In Rosscarbery, people often get engaged on the beach and come back to celebrate at the hotel afterward.

‘We live in a fast-paced world with consumerism, and it is important to remember that this is an occasion about the celebration of love and loved ones. Why not take February 14th and grasp that moment to celebrate love in your life?’ she pondered.

‘Valentine’s is a traditional day that is still very busy,’ according to Eoghan Scally, of Scally’s SuperValu supermarket in Clonakilty. ‘It is where, predominantly, men are buying for their partners a bouquet or cards, stuffed toys, teddy bears, chocolates, or champagne.’

Eoghan said the purchases are pretty much the same, and steady every year. ‘Roses and chocolates are popular.’

Red roses are associated with Valentine’s. A single rose or a bouquet of six to 12 red roses are usually bought. Bespoke bouquets with spring flowers like tulips or daffodils are sometimes picked. And there also the pre-made selections. It all depends on personal taste and expense – there’s something for everyone’s budget.

Of course, February 14th is also the time when larger boxes of traditional brands of chocolates are bought. But recent interest has been seen in buying local brands and Irish-produced chocolates, according to Eoghan. Chocolate hearts and lollipops are also a favourite. Most people mark it in some shape or form with a nice ‘sweet’ treat for their sweetheart.

‘Bubbles are associated with Valentine’s. Prosecco and champagne. Gifting rosé champagne has increased in popularity,’ he noted. ‘It is a way of marking the day, the man is often hoping to make a good impression.’

The Valentine’s card sales are very steady of course, though they are mostly bought by men last minute.

‘Valentine’s is a nice way to mark the fact that love is truly alive in West Cork,’ smiled Eoghan.