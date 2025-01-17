Hat-trick hero Hodnett fires Ardfield to shock Beamish Cup win

ARDFIELD 4

DUNMANWAY TOWN 3

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

ARDFIELD caused the biggest shock on the opening weekend of the Beamish Cup by knocking out Dunmanway Town in the Showgrounds on Sunday.

Seven goals, two hat-tricks and plenty of talking points, this was the Beamish Cup at its brilliant best.

Championship strugglers Ardfield hoped home advantage would help them pull off a cup upset against their Premier Division opponents who have won this competition three times since 2020. Beamish Cup winners as recently as 2023, Dunmanway Town arrived at the Showgrounds in decent form. Town defeated Drinagh Rangers B and drew with Bunratty United in their two most recent league matches. Yet, it was the home side that emerged with a victory and deservedly so.

Paul Hodnett’s hat-trick put the seal on a merited Ardfield win. From start to finish, the winners matched their opponents and clinically converted their chances. The concession of two late goals made life interesting but Caolan Hayes, Cillian White, George Cannon and Niall Keane’s defensive solidity helped cement the shock cup result of the weekend.

As for Dunmanway, the Premier Division club were off the pace for long stretches of their cup exit. Four-one behind, Town’s resolve and the completion of Mark Buckley’s hat-trick helped set up a grandstand finish. It proved too little, too late, as Ardfield held on for a morale-boosting win and Beamish Cup first-round trip to Beara United.

Despite testing weather conditions, it was the hosts who made a dream start. Paul Hodnett capitalised on hesitant defending, rounded goalkeeper Kevin Murray, and forced the ball into the net to open the scoring inside two minutes.

Trailing early, Dunmanway responded by bombarding Ardfield’s penalty box with a succession of crosses. The Championship club defended resolutely and continued to pose a threat in attack. Hodnett curled a free-kick wide and Annraoi Creedon saw a goal-bound effort blocked by Stephen O’Donovan as Ardfield settled into their stride.

The first half was intense and physical with neither team shirking a tackle. There were moments of quality too prior to the game’s second goal just shy of the quarter-hour. Ardfield doubled their advantage when Paul Hodnett, afforded too much space, expertly directed a header into the bottom corner.

A shocked Dunmanway pressed hard to get back into the tie. Rhys Coakley set up Mark Buckley, whose powerful shot sailed over the crossbar. Shortly after, Colm O’Neill’s effort deflected wide before the visitors were awarded a penalty. Keith White was fouled in the area and Mark Buckley converted the spot-kick, halving Ardfield’s lead in the 23rd minute.

The hosts sought an immediate response, with Sean Lawless seeing his snap-shot deflected out for a corner. Play ebbed and flowed prior to Paul Hodnett springing Ardfield’s offside trap only to be denied by Kevin Murray. It was 2-1 at the break.

Intermittent showers made life difficult for both sides at the start of the second half. Ardfield defenders Caolan Hayes and Cillian White had to be at their best, as did goalkeeper Rory Brimble, to keep Keith White out as Town pressed for an equaliser.

Under pressure for much of the second half, the home team remained resolute and hit their opponents on the counter-attack after 62 minutes. Paul Hodnett blocked an attempted clearance on the halfway line. The Ardfield striker raced clear before chipping Kevin Murray to complete his hat-trick.

Worse was to follow for a crestfallen Dunmanway when Ardfield moved 4-1 ahead after 65 minutes. Conor Twomey hammered in from close range to seemingly confirm his team’s victory with 25 minutes remaining.

Not quite, as Mark Buckley and Rhys Coakley each went close during a frenetic closing quarter. Refusing to give up, Town’s pressing resulted in Buckley making space and finding the bottom corner after 77 minutes.

A nervy Ardfield were further punished when Buckley curled home a free-kick to complete his hat-trick with nine minutes to go.

Those late goals set up a thrilling ending. Ardfield were forced into some last-ditch defending but held on for a famous Beamish Cup win.

Ardfield: Rory Brimble, Caolan Hayes, George Cannon, Cillian White, Annraoi Creedon, Ben Linehan, Sam Linehan, Sean Lawless, Paul Hodnett, Conor Twomey, Niall Keane.

Subs: Peter Barrett, James O’Donovan, Michael Maguire, Cormac Hall, Cody Leahy.

Dunmanway Town: Kevin Murray, Ian Bryan, Gavin Dullea, Stephen O’Donovan, Aidan O’Donovan, Barry O’Neill, Rhys Coakley, Oran McCarthy, Mark Buckley, Keith White, Colm O’Neill.

Subs: Matthew O’Mahony, Jack Crowley, William Hennigan, Barry O’Donovan, Mike Kelly.

Referee: Tim McDermott.