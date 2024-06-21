Guilty plea to child porn possession

A 35-YEAR-old West Cork man was sent forward for trial to Cork Circuit Court on two charges of possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

Damian Hourigan of Sarcue Cottage, Reenascreena, appeared at Clonakilty District Court last week. Judge Philip O’Leary was informed by Hourigan’s solicitor that he was pleading guilty to the charges. The charges relate to the possession of 161 digital files of child pornography on a date in 2022 and the distribution of child pornography on dates unknown between March 1st 2022 and November 23rd 2022

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the DPP had consented for the accused be sent forward to the current sittings of Cork Circuit Court on a signed plea of guilty. Judge O’Leary granted free legal aid to the man’s solicitor to include one junior barrister.

At Cork Circuit Court this week, sentencing was adjourned to November 12th.