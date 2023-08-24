Gore ruled out as Carbery footballers put title on the line

THE life of a divisional manager is not an easy one, especially when you’re planning for a must-win game in the middle of the club championships. The hope is that all players come through their club action unscathed, but as experienced Carbery boss Tim Buckley knows, that’s not always the case.

So when news reached him that Kilmacabea forward Damien Gore limped off injured 12 minutes into their Carbery JAFC win against Kilmeen on Sunday, Buckley was already figuring out how to soften the loss of the Cork forward ahead of Carbery’s showdown with Duhallow on Thursday night.

The addition of Cork forward Gore was seen as a big boost to the Carbery team, adding another layer and a cutting edge to this developing side, and his absence will be felt.

This is the game that Buckley has been planning for all season: the divisional/college football championship semi-final. Duhallow, who came through the unseeded section, is the opposition in Páirc Uí Rinn (7.30pm), with both teams vying for a place in the final of this section against UCC on Sunday evening, back at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Defending champions Carbery won the Tadhg Crowley Cup last year (beating Duhallow 0-16 to 0-15 in the final), but their task has been made tougher this summer as they were seeded, so they don’t have the advantage of playing games in the earlier section, like Duhallow have.

Still, Carbery have the experience of last year to call on, and a panel boosted by the inclusion of the in-form Barryroe cousins Ryan and Olan O’Donovan, while Bantry Blues’ brothers of Kevin Casey and Mike Casey are on board, as are Killian O’Sullivan of Gabriel Rangers and St James goalkeeper Niall Evans.

Carbery, however, are sweating over the fitness of Ruairi Deane, Olan Corcoran and Sean Daly for Thursday night’s clash.