Good weekend for Beara, Bunratty and Dunmanway U13s

BEARA United, Bunratty United and Dunmanway Town were amongst the weekend’s winners in the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U13 schoolboys grade.

Beara produced an excellent display to see off a gallant Ardfield 4-2 in Sunday’s U13 Schoolboys Championship clash at Castletownbere. Goals from Sam Power (2), Timothy O’Sullivan and Henrikas Darbys earned United their win in a game Michael O’Shea and Ronan Dunne replied for the visitors.

There were plenty of goals in U13 Schoolboys League One last weekend. Bunratty United overcame Skibbereen Celtic 7-2 thanks to Donagh Griffin and Max O’Reilly hat-tricks. Danny Carroll (2) and Patrick Hennigan scored in Dunmanway Town’s 3-2 victory away to Clonakilty Spurs who had George Baker and Finbarr O’Mahony on their scoresheet.

Castlelack and Dunmanway Town couldn’t be separated following their midweek U13 Schoolboys Premier clash in Brinny. An entertaining clash finished 2-2 to keep Castlelack top of the table while Dunmanway picked up a point in their first outing.

Town’s Vittor Leite Coutinho opened the scoring but Jack Allen levelled immediately after. Hugh McCarthy restored the visitor’s advantage only for a Jack Twomey strike to earn Castlelack a share of the points.

***

Dunmanway Town Tornados got off the mark in the U12 Schoolboys Premier League courtesy of a 5-2 victory away to Clonakilty AFC Reds. Finbarr O’Mahony and George Baker scored for the Ballyvackey club but Patrick Hennigan, Ryan Crowley Healy, Jai Hurley, Fionn McCarthy and Ben Marchie efforts earned the Tornados their first three points of the campaign. Ardfield recorded a big 7-0 victory away to Riverside Athletic in the same division.

Togher Celtic and Bay Rovers played out a 0-0 draw in Group A of the U15 Schoolboys Premier. Ruairi O’Brien, Shane O’Brien, Andrew Ring and Seán Wiseman were the pick of Bay’s top performers.

A U15 Schoolboys Premier Group B local derby between Ardfield and Clonakilty AFC was won by the former in the Showgrounds. Callum McLelland fired Clonakilty in front before Lochlann Ronan, Sean Platt and Denis Shanahan scored to win it 3-1 for Ardfield.

***

Lily Scannell scored the only goal in Sullane’s 1-0 victory at home to Bay Rovers in the U12 Schoolgirls Premier on Saturday. The following day, Drinagh Rangers edged Lyre Rovers 3-2 in the same division. Eadaoin Collins netted twice for Lyre but an Ashling Young hat-trick won it for Rangers.

Kiera Kelly was the star of the show in Dunmanway Town’s 5-2 defeat of Beara United in the U13 Schoolgirls Premier. Kelly scored four times and Niamh Sweetnam added another for the winners.

Bay Rovers signalled an early statement of intent in the U14 Schoolgirls Premier by overcoming Clonakilty AFC 3-0 in Kealkill. Ellen Foley, Alex O’Brien, Clodagh O’Regan and Rosie Scott impressed for the visitors but Michaela O’Sullivan (2) and Katie Murphy goals earned Rovers their victory.

The Kealkill side were joined at the summit of the U14 Schoolgirls Premier standings by Drinagh Rangers following the Canon Crowley Park side’s 5-0 defeat of Sullane. Rosie O’Donovan netted a hat-trick and Nell Kinsella a brace in Rangers’ impressive win.

Lyre Rovers earned a share of the U16 Schoolgirls Premier League lead thanks to a 3-0 success at home to Castlelack. First-half goals from Roisin O’Shea and Roisin Forristal set Rovers on their way before O’Shea completed the scoring in the closing minutes.