‘Going to Turner’s Cross for a Beamish Cup final? This is a fairytale,’ says Ardfield boss John Lawless

ARDFIELD 3

DRINAGH RANGERS 1

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CONOR Twomey and Paul Hodnett goals helped cause the biggest upset of the 2024/25 Beamish Cup as Ardfield overcame favourites Drinagh Rangers to reach this year’s decider.

Bright sunshine and a terrific Baltimore Road playing surface allowed two teams to deliver a fairytale result for the winners.

Make no mistake, the Championship club fully deserved this victory thanks to a terrific defensive effort plus Conor Twomey (2) and Paul Hodnett’s goals.

Defeating Premier Division highfliers and last year’s Beamish Cup runners-up, Drinagh Rangers, required a massive effort. A similar performance will be required if near-neighbours Clonakilty Soccer Club are to be overcome at Turner’s Cross.

‘This is unbelievable,’ Ardfield manager John Lawless told The Southern Star.

‘There are a lot of lads on this team who started out playing for me at the age of six. It has just been an outstanding season (so far).

‘Going to Turner’s Cross for a Beamish Cup final? A fairytale is the only thing to call it. I mentioned before that we are a bit like Wigan Athletic and the run they had in the FA Cup a few years ago. Now we have an ‘El Classico’ with Clonakilty to look forward to.’

A lively beginning saw Drinagh’s Harry Carey and Brian Hodnett go close before Ardfield’s Paul Hodnett flicked an attempt inches wide. The semi-final’s pattern settled into Ardfield defending deep and looking to unleash Hodnett and Twomey whenever an opportunity arose.

Facing into a strong wind, Rangers’ patient passing approach yielded plenty of territory but no goals at the 15-minute mark. A previously quiet semi-final exploded into life when the underdogs grabbed the lead after 16 minutes.

Springing Drinagh’s offside trap, Hodnett raced clear before being pushed wide by goalkeeper Jack Payne Murphy. Hodnett squared for Sam Linehan whose shot was blocked. Hodnett collected the rebound however, and calmly slotted home his 17th goal in 12 games.

That opening strike elicited an immediate Drinagh response. Peppering their opposing goalmouth with a succession of crosses and free kicks, Rangers pushed numbers forward looking for an equaliser. Yet it was Ardfield who went closest to scoring next. Breaking quickly from defence, a Hodnett and Twomey one-two ended with the latter chipping an outrushing Payne Murphy but clearing the crossbar.

Barry (T) O’Driscoll, Eoin Hurley and Brian Hodnett’s combined efforts helped settle Drinagh nerves but it was Ardfield, executing an effective offside trap, that remained comfortable 1-0 leaders heading towards the break.

Sam Linehan and Caolan Hayes had goal-bound efforts blocked as Ardfield finished the half in positive fashion. The Championship side wasted two glorious opportunities to increase their lead before the teams changed ends. Twomey curled a shot off the crossbar from the corner of the penalty area prior to George Cannon shooting wide from ten yards.

Rangers were glad of an opportunity to regroup during the interval. Yet, the Premier Division club was unable to raise the tempo and conceded a second goal after 47 minutes.

Once again Ardfield’s twin strike-force did the damage with Hodnett’s long delivery into the penalty area pounced upon by Twomey. Drinagh goalkeeper Payne Murphy was beaten to the ball by a sliding Twomey whose brave effort rolled over the goal-line.

Rangers came within inches of pulling a goal back in their next attack when Keith Jagoe’s header clipped the crossbar. Ardfield were in full defensive mode at this juncture but did break free for Hodnett to fire a lofted attempt into Payne Murphy’s grateful arms with 25 minutes to go.

Just when it seemed Ardfield were poised to see out a difficult spell, a handball in the penalty area presented Drinagh with an opportunity. Tom McQueen made no mistake from the ensuing spot-kick to half the deficit.

Unfortunately for the Canon Crowley Park club, they conceded a mere 60 seconds after hauling themselves back into contention. Paul Hodnett’s parried shot fell to an unmarked Twomey who made no mistake from six yards.

As they had done all afternoon, centre-backs Caolan Hayes and Cillian White, along with goalkeeper Aaron O’Brien, repelled a stream of late Drinagh attacks to cement a famous cup shock.

‘We lost an U14 schoolboys cup final to Skibbereen the last time we were in Turner’s Cross so hopefully we will do a bit better this time around,’ Ardfield boss Lawless added.

‘I’m looking forward to meeting ‘Mousey’ (John Leahy) and Lorne Edmead this week. I’m expecting plenty of banter. It is going to be a special occasion between two local clubs at Turner’s Cross. We can’t wait.’

Ardfield: Aaron O’Brien, Caolan Hayes, Peter Barrett, Cillian White, Niall Keane, Sam Linehan, Sean Lawless, Paul Hodnett, George Cannon, Ben Linehan (captain), Conor Twomey.

Subs: Mikey Alvarez, Adrian Whelton, Cody Leahy, Olan Murphy. Rory Brimble.

Drinagh Rangers: Jack Payne Murphy, Gearoid White, JJ Collins, Donal O’Donovan, Barry (T) O’Driscoll, Brian Hodnett, Tom McQueen, Eoin Hurley (captain), Matthew Murnane, Barry (H) O’Driscoll, Harry Carey.

Subs: Sean Calnan, Michael Hennigan, Padraic Hegarty, Mark Grace, Keith Jagoe, Liam McCarthy.

Referee: Sean Doyle.