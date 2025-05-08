Goals from Laura O’Mahony and Katie Quirke get Cork footballers back on track in Munster

TIPPERARY 0-11

CORK 3-13

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

GOALS from Laura O’Mahony and Katie Quirke helped Cork get their Munster senior football championship campaign back on track with an 11-point victory over Tipperary in Fethard.

Joe Carroll’s side rebounded from their loss to All-Ireland champions Kerry the previous weekend and rekindled hopes of reaching this year’s provincial decider.

Victory over Tipp means the winners of Sunday’s Waterford and Cork clash will determine who joins the Kingdom in this year’s provincial senior decider.

Last Sunday, a scoring burst either side of the interval, including Katie Quirke and Laura O’Mahony goals, helped see off Tipperary. Sarah Murphy kept a clean sheet in a game Erika O’Shea, Shauna Kelly and Melissa Duggan shone in defence for the winners. Midfielders Maire O’Callaghan and Aoife Healy got through a huge amount of work with Cork’s forwards looking lively whenever in possession.

‘Obviously, we needed the victory over Tipperary to stay in it,’ Cork boss Joe Carroll said.

‘The performance was very important. In the second half, we pushed on which we have not done in other recent matches. We controlled the game a bit more. We are still making a lot of mistakes but hopefully we get them sorted as we go from game to game.’

Libby Coppinger, in the absence of an injured Sarah Leahy, captained Cork on a day her fellow West Cork team-mates acquitted themselves well. Laura O’Mahony contributed 1-2, Melissa Duggan delivered another barnstorming performance and Emma Hurley came off the bench with six minutes to go. Experienced Beara campaigner Áine Terry O’Sullivan rolled back the years with an effective display and clipped over three points.

‘It (being captain) is always a privilege and something you wouldn’t be expecting. Unfortunately, Sarah is hurt at the minute. We are really hoping she gets back on the pitch as soon as possible,’ Coppinger commented.

‘Tipperary are a great team and they always play good football. We had that wind in the first half and we were looking to take a bit of advantage of it. Thankfully, we got a few scores and then once that happened, we were playing with a bit more freedom. We knew they were going to come back in the second half and they did. Getting a few scores at crucial times just to keep us sticking over.’

***

Both Cork and Tipperary were coming off opening round losses heading into this tie, heaping on extra pressure.

It was the home side, despite playing against the wind, that began well and led 0-4 to 0-2 after ten minutes. Caoimhe Creedon, Aishling Moloney (free), Anna Rose Kennedy and Ava Fennessy scored for Tipp with Katie Quirke (free) and Áine Terry O’Sullivan replying. Caitlin Kennedy went close with a goal chance but, having started positively, an Aishling Moloney free would be the Premier’s only addition before the break.

Cork took control of the second quarter, beginning with Laura O’Mahony and Áine Terry O’Sullivan combining to set up Katie Quirke for a superb goal. O’Sullivan, O’Mahony and three Quirke scores extended the Rebels’ advantage to 1-7 to 0-5 by half time.

Kirsty Crotty Ryan reduced the deficit immediately after the restart. That was prior to another slick Cork move that ended with Laura O’Mahony firing into the net. Aishling Moloney and Sara English scores were answered by Quirke, O’Sullivan and Anna Ryan.

It was 2-10 to 0-10 heading into the closing stages when goalkeepers Sarah Murphy and Lauren Fitzpatrick produced some excellent stops, a period the crossbar also came to Cork’s aid.

Quirke (free) and O’Mahony stretched Cork’s advantage before Erika O’Shea received a yellow card. Dara Kiniry also had to go off injured leaving the Rebels to finish the game with 13 players as all subs had been used. Tipp’s Maria Curley was also a yellow card temporary dismissal.

It mattered little once Katie Quirke converted a late penalty before Hannah Looney’s point completed Cork’s victory.

‘I thought we defended well,’ Joe Carroll concluded.

‘Aishling Moloney is a big ask for any defence to try and mark her. They changed tactics, putting it in long to her in the second half which we dealt well with. Look, our defence played well. Our goalie made a few fierce saves and we took our scores when they were needed up front.’

More of the same is required in Waterford on Sunday if Cork wish to join Kerry in this year’s Munster final.

Scorers

Tipperary: A Moloney 0-4 (4f); S English 0-3; C Condon, A R Kennedy, A Fennessy, K Crotty Ryan 0-1 each.

Cork: K Quirke 2-6 (1-0 pen, 2f); L O’Mahony 1-2; Á T O’Sullivan 0-3; A Ryan, H Looney 0-1 each.

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick (captain); N Martin, L Morrissey, E Cronin; S English, M Curley, B Condon; A R Kennedy, C Kennedy; C Condon, A Ryan, A O’Shea; A Moloney, K Crotty Ryan, A Fennessy.

Subs: A McGuigan for A O’Shea (36); H Spillane for C Condon (39); C English for K C Ryan (39); N Twomey for A Ryan (48); E Cremins for A Fennessy (59).

Cork: S Murphy; D Kiniry, S Kelly, M Duggan; E O’Shea, S Cronin, R Corkery; M O’Callaghan, A Healy; A O’Mahony, L O’Mahony, E Cleary; A T O’Sullivan, E Coppinger (captain), K Quirke.

Subs: A Ryan for A O’Mahony (ht); H Looney for M O’Callaghan (41); L Hallihan for L Coppinger (50); E Hurley for E Cleary (54); S McGoldrick for Á T O’Sullivan (58).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford).