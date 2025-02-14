Goalkeeper Owen McCarthy the hero as Kilbrittain spot in shoot-out

Kilbrittain 2-10

Owen Gaels 0-16

(Kilbrittain won 3-2 on penalties aet)

OLIVER O’BRIEN REPORTS

KILBRITTAIN took the spoils in a thrilling Clona Milk Carbery U21C football championship quarter-final encounter in Enniskeane, as penalties were needed to separate the teams.

The hero of the hour for Kilbrittain was goalkeeper Owen McCarthy, saving two penalties in the shoot-out, but he was called into action as early as the second minute with a fine save from the lively Harry Donegan.

Owen Gaels led 0-4 to 0-3 after ten minutes, Ger O’Leary (2) and Dan Twomey (2) on target for the amalgamated team, while James Ahern (2) and Ronan Crowley replied for Kilbrittain.

Kilbrittain hit the front when Darragh Crowley found the net with a goal in the 18th minute. O’Leary and Crowley swapped points before Owen Gaels’ Owen Donegan scored a fine point as the break approached. Fionn Ustianowski added a lovely point before O’Leary brought the half to an end with another free, Kilbrittain leading 1-5 to 0-7.

After Owen Gaels opened the scoring in the second half with two points from O’Leary, Daniel Dollard scored Kilbrittain’s second goal in the 36th minute, with a low shot across the goal and into the bottom right corner. Owen Gaels responded with scores from Flor McCarthy and half-time substitute James Hansberry to level the game.

Kilbrittain’s Ronan Crowley and Dan Twomey swapped scores, as did Crowley again and Andrew McCarthy, with the late equaliser to send the game to extra time, 2-7 to 0-13.

Owen Gaels dominated the first ten minutes in extra time with Owen Donegan, Darragh McCarthy and Gerry O’Leary standing out, and with scores from Flor McCarthy, Gerry O’Leary and substitute Eoin McManaman, took a three-point lead. Kilbrittain looked tired but a pointed free from Ronan Crowley brought it back to two points at half time of extra time, 2-8 to 0-16.

Kilbrittain then dominated the second period with Oisin Gillaine, Ahern, O’Shea and the Ustianowski brothers taking the fight to Owen Gaels. A pointed free from Crowley and his huge point from play levelled the game with a few minutes left. As time was up a Kilbrittain attack ended with a Darragh Crowley effort heading over the bar, only for the referee to rule it out having blown late for over-carrying. Fierce excitement, but after consulting with his umpires, the final whistle was blown and the dreaded penalty shoot out to come.

In the shoot-out, Owen McCarthy saved twice as Kilbrittain won 3-2, with Ronan Crowley, Darragh Crowley and Gavin O’Shea on target for the winners. Kilbrittain now meet Clann na nGael in the semi-final this Sunday, 16th, in Rosscarbery.

Scorers

Kilbrittain: Ronan Crowley 1-7 (5f, 1-0 pen); Darragh Crowley 2-0 (1-0 pen); Daniel Dollard 1-0; Gavin O’Shea 1-0 pen; James Ahern 0-2; Fionn Ustianowski 0-1.

Owen Gaels: Gerry O’Leary 1-7 (6f, 1-0 pen); Flor McCarthy 1-2 (1-0 pen); Dan Twomey 0-3 (2f); Owen Donegan, James Hansberry, Andrew McCarthy (f) 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: Owen McCarthy, Cillian Harrington, Shaye Ustianowski, Loughlin O’Donnell, Gavin O’Shea, Fionn Ustianowski, Oisin Gillaine, James O’Mahony, Daniel Dollard, Ronan Crowley, CJ Bryan, Darragh Crowley, James Ahern.

Subs: Keith Hunt for Bryan (44), CJ Bryan for Harrington, Adam Desmond for Dollard (both 63).

Owen Gaels: Tadgh O’Neill, Mike Crowley, Owen Donegan, Darragh Murphy, Owen O’Driscoll, Andrew McCarthy, Dan Twomey, Donagh O’Driscoll, Gerry O’Leary, Cormac Haul, Flor McCarthy, Darragh McCarthy, Harry Donegan.

Subs: James Hansberry for Harry Donegan (ht), Eoin McManaman for Hansberry (63), Ethan Keohane for Owen O’Driscoll (79).

Referee: Tadgh Sheehan (St Mary’s).