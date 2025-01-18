Goal-hungry Togher Celtic hit Castletown for six in Beamish Cup

THE Beamish Cup kicked off with a bang last weekend, and a few shock results.

As well as Ardfield dumping Dunmanway Town out after a thrilling 4-3 preliminary-round win, there was a surprise too when Castletown Celtic, semi-finalists the last two seasons, were hammered 6-1 by Premier Division strugglers Togher Celtic.

Togher surged 3-1 ahead by half time as Cathal Daly, Niall Hurley and Robbie Lucey all rattled the net while Aaron Draper pulled one back for Castletown. A second-half hat-trick from Paudie Crowley finished off the tie in style for a dominant Togher who put their Premier relegation worries behind them.

Another Premier side in round one action was 2024 finalists Drinagh Rangers and they progressed after a comfortable 4-1 win over Aultagh Celtic. The Barry O’Driscoll duo (H and T), Robbie McQueen (pictured) and Mark Grace all hit the back of the net for Premier Division leaders Drinagh, while Oisin O’Connell grabbed a consolation strike for Aultagh. Spartak Mossgrove and Skibbereen Celtic are close in mid-table in the Championship but there was nothing close about their cup tie as Mossgrove won a one-sided round-one tie 8-0.

The Newcestown-based outfit were 3-0 up at the break through goals from Daniel Twomey, Joe Kenneally and Ciarán O’Donovan, and let loose in the second spell. Twomey completed a wonderful display by hitting four second-half goals and Aaron O’Driscoll completed the rout.

Also in round one, Skibbereen AFC beat Aultagh Celtic B 3-1 in an all-Championship tie. Skibb were 3-0 up at the break after Ronan Collins, Jason Collins and Luke Connolly all netted. Cian Kennefick converted a second-half penalty for Aultagh to make the scoreline more respectable.

In the preliminary round, 2023 finalists Bunratty United beat Mizen Hob 3-1 but United were made to work for a round one spot against Lyre Rovers. Killian O’Brien struck the net on the stroke of half time for Bunratty and Kevin O’Regan made it 2-0 after the interval. Paddy Scully pulled one back for Mizen but an additional time goal from Conor O’Driscoll sealed the deal.

Also, Drinagh Rangers B set up a date with Baltimore in round one after a 2-1 victory over Castlelack. Daniel Fernandes and Cillian Fitzpatrick both goaled for the Drinagh B team while a Sean Platt strike wasn’t enough to spark a Castlelack comeback.

BEAMISH CUP RESULTS

Preliminary Round: Ardfield 4 Dunmanway Town 3, Drinagh Rangers B 2 Castlelack 1, Mizen Hob A 1 Bunratty United 3. Round 1: Drinagh Rangers 4 Aultagh Celtic 1, Aultagh Celtic B 1 Skibbereen AFC 3, Clonakilty Soccer Club 1 Bay Rovers 0, Castletown Celtic 1 Togher Celtic 6, Spartak Mossgrove 8 Skibbereen Celtic 0.