Goal crazy Drinagh Rangers hit nine in Beamish Cup quarter-final rout

March 1st, 2025 7:00 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Goal crazy Drinagh Rangers hit nine in Beamish Cup quarter-final rout Image
Drinagh Rangers' Tom McQueen scored twice in their cup win against Skibbereen.

DRINAGH Rangers are the first team through to this season’s Beamish Cup semi-finals.

In the only quarter-final to go ahead last weekend, Drinagh scored seven first-half goals on their way to a resounding 9-2 victory over Skibbereen on Friday night.

Last season’s beaten finalists wasted no time in taking control, as Barry O’Driscoll (H) opened the scoring after just four minutes. Keith Jagoe doubled the lead after ten minutes, before Tom McQueen made it 3-0 after 12 minutes.

Michael Hennigan stretched Drinagh’s lead to 4-0 before Jason Collins pulled a goal back for Skibb. Goals from Tom McQueen and Gearoid White (2) saw Drinagh in command at the break, 7-1 ahead. After Conor O’Brien netted for Skibbereen in the second half, relentless Drinagh hit back with efforts from Keith Jagoe and Harry Carey to complete the 9-2 win.

Drinagh will meet either Ardfield or Spartak Mossgrove in the last four. The other three Beamish Cup quarter-finals that were scheduled for last Sunday were all postponed because of bad weather, but will be played this weekend.

