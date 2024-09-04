Give our school vital services pleads frustrated parent

CHILDREN from West Cork attending a special school in Cork city are missing out on vital supports promised by Government.

A mother of one of the children affected, Fiona Coughlan from Belgooly, vented her frustration as they miss out on intervention services and supports. Fiona’s 10-year-old daughter Chloe is autistic and has intellectual needs. While Chloe’s brother and sister attend school locally in Belgooly, Chloe is one of several children from West Cork who attend St Killian’s School in Mayfield in Cork city, which teaches children who have multiple needs, including autism and intellectual disabilities.

‘Some of the children have nowhere else to go for education. Many have been refused places elsewhere,’ said Fiona.

Parents were devastated after the school was not placed on the list of 16 schools on the government’s new pilot scheme for in-school therapy. There are currently no therapeutic educational intervention services provided for more than 100 pupils at St Killian’s like speech and language therapy and play therapy.

‘We have seen huge positive change in Chloe since she started going to St Killian’s and she couldn’t wait to go back. But there is no funding to provide these interventions. And children like Chloe are missing education they will never get back,’ said Fiona.

The school sourced a private therapist, but promised funding has not materialised. Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte said 10 schools will be added to the 16-school pilot in October but Fiona says they need services now. West Cork Senator Tim Lombard (FG) said the school is ‘a perfect fit’ for the pilot but in the meantime ‘priority should be funding the therapy cost from the private provider who can provide the service immediately’.