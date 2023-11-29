Getting on top of those rainy day blues

After an unremarkable summer, the constant rain, floods and storms can have a negative affect on our health. MARY McCARTHY gets some useful and very timely advice

WHEN the West Cork sky comes down to the hills, dodging the rain can be a challenge.

However, we all notice there has been more rain lately and the predictions are for even more.

‘The month of October had record rainfall levels and were exceeded in areas around Cork city,’ according to meteorologist Vincent O’Shea.

‘A total of 307mm fell at Cork Airport which is equivalent to 222% of its long-term average. The month’s wettest day was also at Cork Airport on the 18th, when 55mm occurred. The European Copernicus prediction system suggests continuing changeable weather going into the new year, with potential for further very wet spells. This is the changing face of our climate.’

Some people are very influenced by bad weather and rain, because it impacts what they cannot do, like going for a run or taking a stroll, according to Dr Marica Cassarino, lecturer in applied psychology at UCC.

‘Because we are experiencing extreme weather conditions, including raging storms due to climate change, some people are having traumatic experiences.’

There is potential danger, too, due to flooding that affects livelihoods, resulting in a number of people being psychologically impacted with negative mental health, she said.

‘Higher stress, low mood and anxiety are seen. As individuals, we might overlook our mental health, and should be paying attention to it. This affects everyone, including farmers, retail business owners and other citizens.’ ‘

We need to talk about this and frame it as part of life in our news and TV, and across the scientific and professional communities, including medicine,’ Dr Cassarino added. ‘It is important to share our experiences with others if they’re problematic. And seek professional support via a GP, as well as educating ourselves on what it might mean and the solutions.’

It may also help to work to mitigate for bad weather in how we prevent flooding in our cities, towns and roads with alerting systems, she said, as our weather is now unpredictable.

‘Every farmer is affected by the weather, because we work with nature in minding animals and growing crops,’ according to Harold Kingston, the IFA Munster chairperson and a mental health advocate. ‘One single event can be dealt with, but constant bad weather is leading to burnout, due to a lot of pressure in a vulnerable situation. The final straw can often be one specific event.’

‘With temperatures increased on a global scale,’ he added, ‘there is more moisture in the atmosphere leading to storm and rain. This has affected the south and east of Ireland in particular this year. Weather events affect workload in milking, feeding animals, and trying to harvest late crops.

‘It is important to have a support network of family, friends, and professionals, to talk to and who will listen to your concerns. He says ‘centering practices’ and breathing exercises are helpful, as well as looking forward, by setting goals.

‘Weather is a catalyst. Today, the positive is that when people are under pressure, they look for help more quickly,’ Harold said.

Tips to ease stress

Dr Marica Cassarino says alertness is key. But also:

• Be educated about the risks and potential ways to keep safe.

• Recognise there is a problem.

• Seek support from a professional and be informed.

• Do things that make you happy.

• Engage with activities that improve your mood: join a group to talk and meet in social activities including those online.

• Walking lifts the mood.

• Breathing exercises help cope with anxiety.

• Creativity like art, music or writing are great if a person is inclined, because it brings a sense of fulfilment.

• Know the things within your control, such as using public transport to sight-see.

Why are we having so much rain?

‘Global warming has caused higher ocean and atmospheric temperatures in recent years due to increased greenhouse gas emissions,’ according to meteorologist, Vincent O’Shea.

‘The north Atlantic jet stream has been steadily streaming in across our latitudes in recent months. With sea temperatures up to 2 or 3 degrees Celsius above the norm, it means more evaporation and energetic airflows coming in over Ireland, the UK and northwest Europe. Each weather system tracking across this stream have the potential for much higher water vapours. This translates to what might be considered an ordinary frontal system giving more rainfall.’