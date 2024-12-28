Getting festive and crafty

ONE of the trends in recent years, and this year even more so, is that people are increasingly looking for natural decorations to dress their homes.

Christmas doesn’t have to be all bright colourful colours and tinsel. How about opting for decorations inspired by a Scandinavian Christmas, among other things?

Materials like pine branches, cinnamon sticks, dried oranges, berries in combination with eucalyptus, pine cones, wood, jute, rope can all be used.

Consider incorporating some upcycled items; for example, I used old music sheets as shown here to make simple cones filled with dried hydrangeas. You could equally use cranberries or sprigs of pine to fill them; even fill them with sweeties and use them to adorn your Christmas tree.

Another possibility shown is that on an upcycled old picture frame. I removed the glass and backing and put some chicken wire I stretched within the frame to create a back drop for a festive decoration and a sprig of freshly picked rosemary bunched and hung within it. The scent is divine!

Get creative and make something unique for your home this festive season.

• If you need help with your home interiors contact Lauraine on 086/8657360

Follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie