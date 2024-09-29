Get your home prepared for winter

Don’t delay – get your home primed for winter, writes PAULA BURNS.

IN the same vein as a spring clean, it is always prudent to get the house shipshape and ready for the winter months. As we all know the winter weather can play havoc on our houses, from wind, rain, snow and storms. It’s good to get ahead of any potential disasters so you can hunker down and enjoy the cosiness of being wrapped up inside, without the worry of what’s going on outside.

Boiler service

For any household using a boiler for heat, then top of the list is always a boiler service. Usually the boiler gets a bit of summer break, but once the season’s shift it becomes one of the hardest working devices in the house. It’s recommended that you get your boiler serviced once a year. Having it serviced can prevent any minor problems becoming more serious. It’s also important as a faulty boiler could cause carbon monoxide poisoning, which is a silent killer. It’s best to book your service before the colder months really kick in, to avoid having to wait.

While keeping on top of your services costs money each year, it will, in the long run, save you money. Keeping it maintained will help the boiler to last longer and present with fewer problems.

Check your radiators

Now that the boiler is serviced you want to ensure that every room in the house is warming up nicely. Check all your radiators for faults and leaks, even in the rooms you don’t use, because a leak in one can prevent the heat getting to the rest. You may also have to bleed the radiators. If they are cold at the top and warm at the bottom this could mean there is air trapped inside the radiator. This means that the heating system can’t work as effectively as it should to circulate the heat. You can do this yourself or when you’re getting the boiler serviced you can ask the engineer to do it for you.

Chimney sweep

Many homes still rely on solid-fuel stoves and open fireplaces for heat and so it’s really important that chimneys are cleaned and working properly. Working along the same logic as your boiler, having your chimney cleaned on a yearly basis is a must. This applies to those who enjoy an open fire or have a wood- burning or solid fuel stove. Not having it cleaned could result in a chimney fire, and like a boiler there is a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. At the very least blockages might mean your fire or stove is not draughting properly and therefore less effective.

Insulation

When you’re enjoying the milder summer months, it’s easy to forget how draughty your house can be. Investing in traditional insulation will keep you warmer while saving you money. A quarter of most homes’ heat escapes through the roof, so making sure your attic is insulated to its full potential is a no-brainer.

Lagging pipes is also an easy and effective way of preventing heat loss. Focus on the pipes that take hot water from your boiler or cylinder to your hot water taps.

These will be in the hot press, next to your boiler, between the boiler and the water tank or under the kitchen or bathroom sinks. Simply wrap the pipes in insulated tubing that you can buy from your local DIY shop.

Clean your gutters

Gutters are often the forgotten problem child of the house. They aren’t a problem until they are, and a cluttered gutter can cause a whole heap of problems.

As they say, prevention is always better than the cure. This is a job you can do yourself or if you don’t fancy reaching the dizzying heights of your house you can hire a professional. Good drainage will prevent a multitude of water-related problems, from major leaks to seeping damp. It’s also good for insurance purposes, so getting rid of those rotting leaves and debris is a must.

Check your roof

Keeping a roof over your head, has a whole new meaning when it’s causing your problems. Due to its proximity, we can’t always see what’s going on with our roofs until it’s too late. Cracked or missing roof tiles can lead to small leaks or even worse, serious water damage, especially if it goes unnoticed in the attic or behind drywall. All roofs are susceptible to moss growth. If unchecked it can lead to a number of serious issues, such as structural damage and blocking your home’s drainage system. Before the winter kicks in, it’s best to get ahead of any potential disasters by calling in the professionals to have the roof checked.

Security

Every year we hear the same stories, that once the dark evenings start creeping in, so do the thieves and in general house burglaries are at their highest during the winter months. Having a security system in place can be a deterrent. A monitored alarm can give you peace of mind when you’re away from the house.

Proper outside lighting and cameras are also a good idea. Contents of outbuildings, trailers and cars are all targets for thieves, regardless of whether you’re living in an urban or rural setting, so literally shining a light on the exterior of your property, with special attention paid to access points like gates, doorways etc is an easy and very effective deterrent.

Cameras can be used to monitor and record activity but even small additions like doorbell cameras on your WiFi network can offer great reassurance to homeowners – allowing them to see who is at your door without ever needing to approach the door, let alone open it.

A more old-school approach to deterring thieves coming onto your property is a good dog.

While it might sound like a joke, the reassurance offered by a canine companion is unequalled, particularly for someone living alone. Not only do they provide a 24-hour alarm service, they’re great company!