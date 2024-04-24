Gerard pledges to deliver on ‘new Fine Gael energy’ if elected

FINE Gael are hoping that Bandon businessman Gerard Seaman can win back a seat for the party in the town in the upcoming local elections in June.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly was the guest speaker at the launch of Mr Seaman’s election campaign for the Bandon Kinsale area at Copper Grove in Bandon last Saturday night.

It’s been 10 years since the party last won a seat in Bandon town and Gerard, chair of Cork South West Fine Gael, is hoping to go one better this time around and claim a seat after narrowly missing out in the 2019 local elections.

Outgoing Cllr Kevin Murphy, who is to retire in June after over 35 years in local politics, wished Gerard all the best and said it is crucial for the party to win back a seat in Bandon.

Guest speaker Sean Kelly commended Gerard for coming back to contest a seat five years on.

‘He knows his community here. He is a businessman who takes risks and also does voluntary work in the area,’ said Sean.

‘It is a brave move to put your name forward for election and anyone who does should ignore the begrudgers and the anonymous trolls on social media,’ said Sean.

Sen Tim Lombard reminded the large crowd in attendance that there are just ‘55 days and eight weekends’ until polling day and urged them to make sure Gerard gets their number one vote.

Taking to the stand as the final speaker, Gerard said that five years ago following his unsuccessful bid he didn’t think he would be seeking a seat on Cork County Council again.

‘In that time a lot has changed and also a lot more needs to be done. With a new FG party energy I hope to bring that to Cork County Council once elected,’ said Gerard, who outlined a number of issues in Bandon that he hopes to tackle if elected.