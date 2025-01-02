Gavin Coombes’ unfinished business with Ireland a factor in signing new Munster deal

GAVIN Coombes has unfinished business with Ireland – and that’s one of the reasons why the Skibbereen juggernaut signed a new two-year contract with Munster last month.

While Coombes has developed into one of Munster’s key players, he admits his frustration with not adding to the two Ireland caps he won in the summer of 2021. The former Skibbereen RFC prodigy has been involved in Ireland camps since then, including in the build-up to the 2023 World Cup, but has struggled to convince Andy Farrell to give him another opportunity.

Still, the 27-year-old harbours ambitions of lining out for Ireland again, and that was in his thinking when he penned a new deal with Munster. Perhaps there might have been the opportunity for Coombes to move to a Top 14 side in France, but home is where his heart – and future – is.

‘It’s an easy decision to say yes to Munster, definitely,’ Coombes explained.

‘It's a bit difficult with regards to...I have been in and around with Irish squads and that disappointment is constantly there. That was something to think about; do I look for a new challenge or do I back myself to try and put myself back in a position where I can add to my two Irish caps?

‘No one wants to leave their home province, and that was the decision that I had to make and I believe that signing and staying for the next few years is definitely the right option for me.’

Since making his Munster debut in 2018, Coombes has grown into one of his home province’s top players, evidenced by his incredible try-scoring record – with 47 tries in over 100 games, he is already fourth on the list of all-time try-scorers for Munster behind Simon Zebo (73), Keith Earls (64) and Andrew Conway (50). Already this season Coombes has scored five tries, but he acknowledges he needs to be more consistent if he’s to convince Irish coaches to bring him back into the international fold.

‘It’s about being consistent. Every time you go out, if you’re playing Champions Cup or URC, you’re playing international players, high quality players and it’s a chance to show what you can do,’ Coombes explained, ahead of the URC loss at home to a Leinster team that had Caelan Doris in opposition.

‘I don't think an Irish selection is going to be about one game, obviously when it’s the man who has the jersey you want to put your best foot forward. It’s a huge challenge, it’s exciting.

‘There probably isn't an Irish province that doesn't have a strong back row at the moment, is there? So, it's always a challenge.’

Coombes added: ‘I can't afford to be off my game. At the start of the season I probably didn't start the way I wanted to, went to South Africa and wasn't involved, which was a setback and a disappointment.

‘And that's probably what lit the fire and then came home and built on it against New Zealand and then against Lions and Stade. Hopefully now my performances personally are going in the right direction.

‘To be honest, I'm not fully sure what it was (that caused his slow start to the season). When you're in the moment, sometimes you don't see it, and then when I got that disappointment of not being selected, I had a chance to take a step back and have chats with some lads in the squad and with Cathal Sheridan (Munster’s sport psychologist) and the coaches, and figure out what I can work on and how we can work on it. All these little things are challenges, and, you know, luckily, I think I'm quite a resilient person.’

Committed to Munster, Coombes hopes he can hit a new level that will make it hard for Ireland to look past him. That would be a win-win for all concerned.