Gate closes on yet another successful Belgooly Show

THE 79th Belgooly Show was a resounding success last Saturday with crowds enjoying everything from a quality cattle section to a best scarecrow exhibition.

The domestic marquee showcased 850 exhibits of paintings, needlework and crafts, as well as flowers and baking, with each entry more impressive than the next.

As always, the quality of the horses, ponies and cattle was exceptional and provided great displays for the onlookers.

The mounted pony games were especially entertaining for the spectators as the riders and their ponies demonstrated great skill during the fast-paced competitions held throughout the day.

The popular fun dog show attracted great numbers of dogs of every variety while free attractions included a mobile pet farm and poultry display, Lego club, balloon maker and face painter.

The display of vintage cars, tractors and machinery was also well received.

Chairman John Stanley thanked all the volunteers who made the day such a success – at the gate, in parking, in the various marquees, in safety, and those supporting the panels of judges.

The support given by the whole community in the days leading up to the show as well as on the day itself cannot be underestimated as the show could not go on without this help, he said.

He paid tribute to sponsors and subscribers and to their hosts the Cooney family for not only the warm welcome they have given to the show to their land but also their tireless work in helping with all aspects of the smooth running of the event.

Mr Stanley noted with appreciation the attendance of Irish Shows Association President Freda Kinnarney, who took time to meet with exhibitors and present awards throughout the day.

The help and support of the ISA is much appreciated and helps all their Shows continue to do their very best, and Belgooly Show congratulates the ISA in celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, he said.

‘We look forward to next year’s show when we celebrate the milestone of our 80th Belgooly & District Agricultural Show,’ concluded Mr Stanley.