Garrylucas watersports centre plans put on ice over wastewater plant

PLANS for a watersports centre at Garrylucas Beach have been shelved amid concerns over wastewater treatment.

The popular blue flag beach was earmarked for an outdoor watersports centre in 2021 as part of a €19m investment in tourist facilities in Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Platforms for Growth 2’ investment grant aid scheme. The scheme had identified locations across the country where water-based activities would be a key visitor attraction.

The proposal would have seen changing, toilet, and shower facilities developed at Garrylucas, along with secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points. The facilities would have been wheelchair accessible and built with a focus on sustainability.

According to West Cork Senator Tim Lombard, while other projects are going ahead, the project in Garrylucas has been put on ice, alongside one in Kilkee in Co Clare.

‘I questioned Minister Martin on this in recent weeks and discovered that the projects at two of the 19 locations chosen had been “decommitted”,’ said the Fine Gael senator, who raised the issue in the Seanad.

‘It appears that Cork County Council have opted not to proceed with the facility due to potential issues and concerns around the provision of a wastewater treatment system at the blue flag beach. Concerns were also raised by Uisce Éireann in respect of taking in charge any wastewater infrastructure at this location.

‘It’s unbelievable that this much-needed facility has been shelved because of an Uisce Éireann issue and the inability to find a solution. Surely if Uisce Éireann won’t take it in charge, Cork County Council can find a suitable mechanism to deal with the wastewater treatment concerns? It’s farcical that the local authority applied for this scheme, were successful and then opted out because of this.’

Sen Lombard pointed out that 17 other projects are going ahead and will be a tourist attraction. ‘We all know that facilities like toilets and changing areas are badly needed at our beaches.

There was an opportunity here to provide facilities at a beach that is used by locals and tourists 12 months of the year.

‘This was the only Cork location on the Wild Atlantic Way selected for funding under this scheme and now it is not happening. We need facilities at more beaches but it seems we can’t even provide them at this one location.’

Sen Lombard said he has contacted Cork Co Council chief executive Moira Murrell to see if a solution can be found.