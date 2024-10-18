Gaelic Football rule changes to be trialled this weekend

BY MATTHEW HURLEY

THE GAA’s Interprovincial Series returns this weekend as proposed new football rules will be trialled in Croke Park on Friday and Saturday.

Cork football boss John Cleary will take charge of the Munster team as they face Ulster at 8pm on Friday while Leinster take on Connacht at 6pm on the same day (both live on TG4).

There will be a final on Saturday at 7.30pm between the two winners while the two losers face off in a shield match at 5.30pm (both live on RTÉ).

The proposed rule changes have been brought in by the Football Review Committee (FRC), headed by six-time All-Ireland winning Dublin manager Jim Gavin.

The one change that has got most people talking is the introduction of the 40-metre arc. If a player kicks the ball over from outside this arc, it will be worth two points. More changes to the scoring format include four points being awarded for a goal.

A new throw-in will also be tested with one player from each team only being allowed to contest while the other midfielders must start on the sideline.

Also, three attackers and three defenders must stay in their own side of the 65, this is to avoid teams pulling 15 men behind the ball.

Other new rules that will be trialled include:

Goalkeepers can only receive the ball inside their own large rectangle or if they are in the opposition 65 (fly goalkeeper).

For kickouts, goalkeepers will have to kick beyond the 40-metre arc.

Opposition players intercepting a kick-out inside the arc would result in a free brought forward by 50 metres.

The solo and run rule will also be introduced for when a team wins a free, like a tap-and-go in rugby.

Changes to the current advanced mark will be trialled too with players only allowed to claim it inside the 20-metre line and can take an advantage to get a score from play. If no score occurs, the ball will be brought back for the original mark.

In terms of discipline, tactical fouling would result in the ball being moved forward 50 metres as opposed to the current 20, with player dissent following refereeing decisions being similarly punished.

‘Aggressive dissent’ from the sideline, involving coaches, would result in a 13 metre free awarded against the guilty party.

A GAA Special Congress will take place on November 30th to determine whether these rules will be put in place for the 2025 season.