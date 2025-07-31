Gabriel Rangers show they’ll be a force to be reckoned with in Cork IAFC

GABRIEL RANGERS 0-19

MITCHELSTOWN 0-16

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

WHEN Michael Walsh converted a score for Mitchelstown at the start of the second half, Gabriel Rangers were 0-12 to 0-8 down, having wasted five goal chances.

The omens weren’t good, but suddenly they outscored the Avondhu club by 0-7 to nil from the 39th to 54th minute. It was quite the turnaround.

In this McCarthy Insurance Group Intermediate AFC tie in Ahiohill, Rangers dominated possession, but the win was what mattered most.

The second year in a row that the Ballydehob club beat their Avondhu opponents now – some going.

‘It’s a big achievement to beat a big town. They’re one of the favourites every year for it,’ Rangers boss Mike O’Brien told The Southern Star.

‘Last year, we were very unlucky not to go to the final. We want to go a step further this year. It’s not easy. It’s the toughest championship to win because the teams are quite even. This is only the first game. A long way to go.’

The boys from Ballydehob lost their Division 5 league final heavily to Kilmurry, but this was a great rebound.

Being 0-11 to 0-7 down at half-time, they were under the cosh, but hitting 0-12 in the second spell to Town’s 0-5 was some showing.

‘There are good young players there. A lot of very good, talented players. Success breeds success and we wanted to get promotion. We got that. It’s the first time ever that the club will be in Division 4 in the league – that’s a big plus,’ O’Brien said.

‘We didn’t perform in the league final, but it’s good that we got that kick to get right for championship. We really played as a team and moved the ball well. When we didn’t have the ball, we recovered well and we turned over the ball well.’

The opening half was a story of chance-taking: Gabriels spurned four goal chances, Mitchelstown only missed one shot.

In a lively opening ten minutes, Eddie Goggin and Paddy O’Driscoll were on target for Rangers, but Town were 0-4 to 0-2 ahead. Goggin, Keith O’Driscoll, Chris Moynihan and Gerald O’Callaghan pointed for Gabriels, but two-pointers from Shane Beston and Michael Walsh had the Avondhu side in control at the break.

Knowing they had a slight wind in the second spell, Rangers were determined.

‘We had two or three goal chances in the first half, I thought we tried to work the ball too far instead of taking the points. We were working it in and getting turned over. We were a bit frustrated at half-time over that,’ O’Brien added.

‘At the start of the second half, I didn’t think we still didn’t get a lot right, but after that I thought we were excellent.’

On 45 minutes, Gabriels were 0-12 to 0-9 down, but a two-pointer from the left flank by Moynihan put the minimum between the teams.

Moynihan popped up again to level before consecutive scores from James O’Regan (2), Killian O’Brien and Gerald O’Callaghan had the West Cork club in the driving seat. Keith O’Driscoll and captain Seán Kelleher capped off a brilliant second-half display.

Scorers

Gabriel Rangers: Chris Moynihan 0-4 (1tp); Keith O’Driscoll, James O’Regan (2f) 0-3 each; Eddie Goggin, Seán Kelleher, Gerald O’Callaghan 0-2 each; Killian O’Brien, Paddy O’Driscoll, Mark Cronin (f) 0-1 each.

Mitchelstown: Michael Walsh 0-6 (2tpf, 1f); Jason Cott (2f), Shane Beston (1tp) 0-3 each; Cormac Keane Hyland 0-2; Seán Walsh, Cian English 0-1 each.

Gabriel Rangers: Liam Hegarty; Killian O’Sullivan, David Regan, Ronan Roycroft; Gerald O’Callaghan, Ronan Hurley, Killian O’Brien; Paddy O’Driscoll, Seán Kelleher; Chris Moynihan, James O’Regan, Luka Bowen; Mark Cronin, Keith O’Driscoll, Eddie Goggin.

Subs: Fionn Hurley for M. Cronin (55); Stephen O’Mahony for E. Goggin (60).

Mitchelstown: Luke Hannah; Luke Keane, Fionn Herlihy, Lorcan Finn (captain); Darragh Flynn, Killian Roche, Kieran Fox; Stephen Kenneally, Shane Beston; Cormac Keane Hyland, Seán Walsh, Seán O’Sullivan; Cian English, Michael Walsh, Jason Cott.

Subs: Dylan Price for S. Kenneally (36); Colin McNamara for K. Fox (43); Joe O’Sullivan for S. O’Sullivan (53).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Inch Rovers).