Gabriel Rangers just miss out on quarters, again

Aghabullogue 2-11

Gabriel Rangers 1-12

TOM LYONS REPORTS

FOR the second year in a row, Gabriel Rangers were pipped at the post for a qualifying spot in the Bon Secours IAFC. They lost by two points to table-toppers Aghabullogue in summer-like conditions in Dunmanway on Saturday.

A win would have seen the Schull/Ballydehob men leap-frogging Adrigole to claim the second qualifying spot. For 45 minutes it seemed they were on course to do just that. Starting in whirlwind fashion, Gabriels found themselves 0-5 to 0-1 ahead after only 12 minutes, with the lethal Mark Cronin kicking four of those scores. There was just no holding a flying forward sextet, with midfielder Paddy O’Driscoll playing a blinder.

But in the 14th minute, all Gabriels’ great work was undone when Brendan O’Sullivan, wearing number two but appearing all over the field, pounced for an Aghabullogue goal against the run of play. Gabriels had it all to do again. Their response was magnificent. After James O’Regan and Paraic O’Sullivan had swapped points, Killian O’Brien cut through for a great goal in the 21st minute to restore the four-point lead.

It was still looking good for Gabriels in the 27th minute when Matthew Bradley’s penalty, for a foul on Brendan O’Sullivan, was well saved by Gabriels’ goalkeeper Liam Hegarty. However, the signs were ominous when Aghabullogue kicked two of the last three scores of the half, converted by the strong Bradley and Aaron O’Sullivan, with Cronin answering from a free.

It was 1-7 to 1-4 for Gabriels at the break, the dream of qualifying still well in view. When Bradley’s opening point of the second half was answered by a pair from impressive full forward James O’Regan and Cronin (free), the Gabriels’ supporters were in full voice.

The switch of Bradley to full forward had a major influence on the game. When he kicked three in a row (two from frees), only a single point separated the sides, 1-9 to 1-8, after 45 minutes. With Aghabullogue now dominating the middle third, the equaliser came in the 46th minute from that man again, Brendan O’Sullivan.

Aghabullogue hit the front for the first time in the 49th minute with a pointed free from Evan O’Sullivan, despite the loss of the outstanding Bradley through injury.

Gabriels were struggling now but gallantly drew level again with a James O’Regan point from a mark. It was the stronger Aghabullogue who hit the crucial score in the 53rd minute when Cialan O’Sullivan lashed a breaking ball that should have been cleared to the net to lead by a goal., Gabriels refused to surrender and when Cronin pointed twice, the lead was down to a single score with five minutes left..

It was not to be for the Carbery men for the second year in a row as the Aghabullogue defence tightened ranks in the closing minutes and refused Gabriels the goal to win the game, a draw being of no use in the table. Aghabullogue had the final say with an Evan O’Sullivan point from a free and marched deservedly into a semi-final spot, following the example of their hurlers.

Scorers

Aghabullogue: Matthew Bradley 0-6 (4f); Brendan O’Sullivan 1-1; Cialan O’Sullivan 1-0; Evan O’Sullivan 0-2f; Paraic O’Sullivan, Aaron O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Gabriel Rangers: Mark Cronin 0-8 (4f; Killian O’Brien 1-0; James O’Regan 0-3 (1m); Keith O’Driscoll 0-1.

Aghabullogue: Ian O’Sullivan; Brendan O’Sullivan, Shane Tarrant, Paul Ring; Billy Casey, Conor Smyth, Tom Long; Ryan Dennehy, Colm Gillespie; Paraic O’Sullivan, Matthew Bradley, Niall Barry; Aaron O’Sullivan, Evan O’Sullivan, Cialan O’Sullivan.

Subs: Brian Dineen for N Barry (43), Ciarán O’Connell for B Casey (44), David Thompson for M Bradley (50), Odhran O’Connell for P O’Sullivan (55).

Gabriel Rangers: Liam Hegarty; Liam Hodnett, David Regan, Killian O’Sullivan; Killian O’Brien, Richard Moynihan, Danny McSweeney; David Roycroft, Kieran Roycroft; Luka Bowen, Ger O’Callaghan, Paddy O’Driscoll; Mark Cronin, James O’Regan, Keith O’Driscoll.

Subs: Milan Vermacombe for D Roycroft (40), Luke Nolan for L Bowen (54), Lorcan O’Brien for D McSweeney (54).

Referee: Jack Forbes (Dohenys).