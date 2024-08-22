Gabriel Rangers book knock-out spot with game to spare

Gabriel Rangers 1-16

Dromtarriffe 0-13

GABRIEL Rangers left a sunny and very warm Macroom in a happy mood on Sunday afternoon.

They had recorded a second win in McCarthy Insurance Intermediate A Football Championship Group A, as news came through that Adrigole had drawn with Kildorrery. So, before Gabriels face off against the Beara side in their final group game, the Carbery team is assured of progression to the knockout stages of the championship.

Gabriels were fully deserving of their victory over a battling Duhallow side – a goal from Paddy O’Driscoll early in the second half after a one-two with Keith O’Driscoll, followed by three points in a row, saw Gabriels move five clear after the sides had been level at the break, 0-8 each.

Gabriel Rangers played out of the town goal in the first half, facing into a slight breeze. Gerald O’Callaghan opened their scoring in the second minute, Brian O’Keeffe drew Dromtarriffe level and Conor O’Callaghan pointed a free to put the Duhallow men in front in the sixth minute.

The evergreen Mark Cronin scored a free to level matters and added one from play to inch Gabriels back in front in the tenth minute, as the teams traded scores. Midway through the half it was 0-4 apiece.

Three points in a row gave Rangers a handy lead, Keith O’Driscoll’s point followed by a brace from Cronin but Dromtarriffe hit back with three of their own, from Evan Murphy, Brian O’Keeffe and Jack Murphy. When Cronin (who finished with 0-11) pointed a Gabriels free, Daniel O’Keeffe had time to level matters at 0-8 each before the half-time whistle.

The second half opened brightly, Brandon Murphy up in attack for Dromtarriffe to shoot them in front after three minutes. In less than a minute Gabriels struck for a classic goal from Paddy O’Driscoll and had added three points before the 40th minute to lead by 1-11 to 0-9, Mark Cronin with another brace to add to Keith O’Driscoll’s excellent long-range effort.

Brian O’Keeffe and Evan Murphy points for Dromtarriffe cut the gap to a single goal but James O’Regan pointed a free to raise a four-point advantage at the three-quarter mark.

The final ten minutes saw Gabriel Rangers in control, their superior pace causing the Dromtarriffe men some problems and after another exchange of points, Mark Cronin kicked two points to open up a six-point lead, Gerald O’Callaghan then availed of a misdirected kick out to send smartly back over before Conor O’Callaghan had the final score of the game for Dromtarriffe from a free, deep into added time.

Scorers

Gabriel Rangers: M Cronin 0-11 (5f); P O’Driscoll 1-0; K O’Driscoll 0-2; G O’Callaghan 0-2 (1m); J O’Regan 0-1 (f).

Dromtarriffe: C O’Callaghan 0-4 (3f); B O’Keeffe, E Murphy 0-3 each; B Murphy, J Murphy, D O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

Gabriel Rangers: Liam Hegarty; Liam Hodnett, David Regan, Killian O’Sullivan; Danny McSweeney, Killian O’Brien, Luke Bowen; Seán Kelleher, Kieran Roycroft; Luke Nolan, Gerald O’Callaghan, Paddy O’Driscoll; Mark Cronin, James O’Regan, Keith O’Driscoll.

Subs: David Roycroft for D McSweeney (inj, 17), Sasha Walden for L Nolan (34), Ryan O’Neill for J O’Regan (58), Seán Evans for M Cronin (60).

Dromtarriffe: Dan Mann; Dan Dennehy, Ray Daly, Brandon Murphy; Mark Dennehy, Jamie Kelleher, Dara Murphy; Adam Buckley, Evan Murphy; Jack Murphy, Conor O’Callaghan, Darren O’Connor; Daniel O’Keeffe, Brian O’Keeffe, Denis O’Donoghue.

Subs: Michael O’Brien for A Buckley (42), Jack Buckley for O’Donoghue.

Referee: Cathal Nolan.