GAA’s important role abroad extends far beyond the pitch

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

THE GAA has long been a cherished part of Irish life, but its influence extends far beyond our shores.

From Canada to New Zealand, from America to Australia, Irish communities have carried their love for Gaelic games with them, using it as a way to stay connected to their roots and create a sense of belonging in their adopted homes.

Last week, we spoke to West Cork locals living in various parts of the world, and their stories show how the GAA provides more than just a sporting outlet, it’s a vital link to home. A common theme amongst all those interviewed was that GAA clubs abroad are a central hub for the Irish community.

Whether it’s in bustling cities like London or Barcelona, or more far-flung locations like Dubai and Sydney, the GAA provides a meeting point where Irish people can come together, enjoy a familiar pastime, and share a bond.

Former Cork senior camogie captain Linda Collins summed it up saying ‘It gives everyone a sense of community and a taste of home’ where they can escape the hustle of life abroad and reconnect with fellow Irish people.

The social aspect of the GAA was highlighted by nearly every interviewee. All over the world where large Irish communities reside, GAA clubs have become integral to maintaining Irish culture. It’s not just about the matches or the training sessions but about the sense of camaraderie and community spirit that the GAA fosters. It is a way to bridge the gap between home and their new surroundings, giving people a chance to maintain a connection with Ireland and build lasting friendships with people from other counties.

No matter where they were based, interviewees emphasised how much joy the games bring. Whether it’s the thrill of competition or the more relaxed social events, GAA abroad is more than just sport, it’s an essential part of the Irish community’s fabric.

Finally, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Barry, Jack, Adrian, Aaron, Caroline, Seán, Linda, Daniel, and David for taking part and helping bring the piece to life. Your stories demonstrated how the GAA remains a beloved institution, continuing to unite Irish people worldwide.