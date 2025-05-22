From pigsty to wildlife haven at CECAS

A disused piggery building at CECAS on the Myross Woods Estate in Leap has been transformed into a dedicated space for birds, bats and insects thanks to a new biodiversity initiative completed by the Friends of Myross Woods volunteers.

The building has been adapted to support a range of wildlife, and now features upcycled nest boxes for house sparrows, pied wagtails, barn owls and choughs, along with new roosting sites for bats and a large bug hotel on the roadside wall.

One window has also been removed to make it easier for swallows, who are already nesting in the building, to come and go freely.

‘This is a practical demonstration of how disused buildings can be adapted to support wildlife and enhance biodiversity in West Cork’ said Mark Robins, biodiversity coordinator at CECAS.

Swallows benefit greatly from additional nesting spaces during their summer breeding season.

Social by nature, they prefer to nest in groups and may produce multiple broods in one season; the birds are of conservation concern in Ireland.

Similarly, choughs, a member of the crow family, are increasingly nesting inland in old buildings and the custom-built box supplied by the National Parks and Wildlife Service should help support this vulnerable population.

The project team hopes the building will serve not only as a new home for wildlife, but also as a demonstration for others looking to support biodiversity.