Foxhunting to the fore as West Cork TD opposes Dáil Bill

WITH an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 foxes in Ireland before the breeding season, West Cork TD Michael Collins believes they are a species that needs to be controlled.

However, his stance has been criticised for being undemocratic by local Social Democrat councillor, Isobel Towse, who said that Deputy Collins’ actions were an attempt ‘to stop debate on the topic altogether’.

The leader of Independent Ireland outlined his reasons for opposing a Bill proposed by the People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger in the Dáil on Wednesday, which seeks to have fox hunting banned outright.

He suggested there is no need to amend the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 because ‘there are already safeguards in place in relation to fox hunting.’

However, Deputy Coppinger believes the practice is cruel and she wants the following wording included in the Act: ‘Fox hunting and related practices are banned and therefore cannot be considered as lawful hunting.’

Her statement was echoed by Cllr Isobel Towse who said she, and the party, are firmly against the practice of foxhunting and blood sports in general.

She said ‘tradition’ can never be used as an excuse to carry on the cruel treatment of animals.

‘I and the Social Democrats are firmly against the practice of foxhunting, and bloodsports in general. And we are not alone in that, the most recent polling shows that 74% of those in rural areas believe foxhunting should be banned.

‘Fox hunting is ultimately not about the control of an animal population. Studies in the UK, after the introduction of their ban on the practice, have shown it makes little difference. It is a tradition, and tradition can never be an excuse to carry on cruel treatment of animals. Where animal populations need to be controlled, this should be done in a humane and controlled manner.

‘It is disappointing to see an attempt by Deputy Collins to shut down debate on this issue at a national level. Opposing a Bill when it is introduced is an attempt to stop debate on the topic altogether. It is a highly unusual move that goes against longstanding practice in the Dáil.

‘No matter our position on this issue, everyone should be in agreement on the fundamental democratic principle of open debate on all issues in the Dáil. Policies like this should be debated in public, not shut down before the debate even begins.’

Deputy Collins maintained there is a need to control the growth of the number of foxes in the countryside because they are a wild animal that pose a threat to other animals, such as lambs.

He said every farmer, as well as the owners of chickens, know that foxes kill indiscriminately regardless of hunger.

‘They can wipe out an entire hen house in a single visit,’ Michael Collins added.

He also pointed out that foxes are turning up far more frequently in urban areas.

‘Most will run away when faced with humans but there is growing worry about them standing their ground and attacking humans.’

‘They need to be controlled’ he maintained.