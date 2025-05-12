Former gambling addict speaks out against Bandon casino plans

A FORMER gambling addict has given a poignant account of the devastation and misery that gambling can do to people, at a meeting in Bandon Town Hall on Tuesday night.

Adrian Lenihan, who runs a support group ‘Recovery Coach’ was speaking at the well-attended public meeting against a planned gaming/amusement arcade for the town.

Leeside Leisure Centre Ltd is seeking planning permission for the development on the ground floor of the former Stables Bar on Oliver Plunkett Street.

An online petition has so far garnered over 1,400 signatures, indicating opposition to the planning application. About 100 people attended Tuesday evening’s meeting.

Adrian said that as a former gambler he was ‘maddened’ to hear about the plans for a casino across the road from a bookies in Bandon and how it can destroy a town.

‘A friend of mine in Youghal told me that there is a casino/ arcade there which he said is detrimental to the town. Families are being destroyed by it and it has led to a rise in antisocial behaviour,’ said Adrian.

‘If we open one here in Bandon I can guarantee there will be a lot of heartbroken families and broken marriages.’

He said that out of all his addictions he had, including drink and drugs, gambling was the worst he had and he couldn’t stop.

‘I tried barring myself from casinos, I tried barring myself from betting shops but I still found a way to gamble. Financially it destroyed me and to this day I cannot get loans from banks.’

Adrian said he saw a gap a few years ago in helping those with addiction and he now runs the non-profit ‘Recovery Coach’ with over 300 users all over the county.

‘I see what gambling addiction does to people day in and day out and it has the highest suicidal rate in Ireland among any addictions. He said he was encouraged with the turnout to the meeting, which was organised by former FF councillor and publican Sean O’Donovan and said the community in Bandon is ‘alive and kicking’ in opposition to this casino.

Attendees were told that the company was invited to the meeting but did not attend.

Sean encouraged attendees to lodge their objections to the planning application, which have to be in by May 21st and cost €20 per objection

‘We care about the town and its future and this is not something we want in the heart of Bandon. If people don’t lodge their objections then it’s possible the company could get planning permission,’ he said.

Several councillors also attended the meeting with all of them voicing their opposition to the plans for Oliver Plunkett Street saying it isn’t the right fit for the town, especially with the town undergoing major public realm works.