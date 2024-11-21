Ford’s 5610 a model performer

THE hugely successful 10 series of Ford tractors were launched in 1981 with an extensive model line, from the 40hp 2610 up to the 100hp 7710, which was joined by the six-cylinder, 110hp 8210 in 1983.

Over their nine-year production run, the 10 series went through many transitions and upgrades with cab and gearbox changes, with models being dropped from as well as added to the range – the most notable being the 7810.

With the first generation launched in 1981, the tractors were upgraded to ‘Force II’ in 1985 and later ‘Generation III’ in 1989. In Ireland, the 5610 is a lesser known model on farms, the 4610 and 6610 proving more

popular.

The Ford 5610 is powered by a 4.2 litre engine producing initially producing 68hp and later 72hp. The tractor is fitted with a two speed and can lift 2.6tons off the ground. The 5610 also had two hydraulic pump options with a standard 35l/min pump or a high capacity 67l/min

unit.

Initially, models could be specified with either the Q cab or the Sekura-built AP cab. These tractors were fitted with the infamous Synchroshift ‘Rubik’s Cube’ column shift gearbox or the floor mounted dual power transmission.

Introduced in 1985, the Super Q cab brought more finesse to the 10 series, with the new dual power transmission offering 16 forward gears and eight reverse, through the convenience of floor-mounted gear levers. Power is transmitted to the gearbox through a 12-inch clutch.

The Super Q cab brought great luxury to this small but capable tractor. With the launch of Generation III tractors 1989, models such as the 7710 were dropped, however the 5610 retained its position in the line-up, slotting in behind the 6610 and the newly launched turbocharged 6810.

Although not an overly common sight, this tractor had a significant production run of over 10 years.

Available in both two and four-wheel drive, the 5610 is a highly manoeuvrable tractor and well suited to yard work or lighter field work. In fact, the 5610 is probably most recognisable in the form of the Britain’s 1:32 diecast model tractor. The Series II Q cabbed tractor had a production run from 1987 to 1996 with mint in-box models selling for over €100 on eBay.

