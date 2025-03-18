Five more arrests in West Cork drug smuggling case

GARDAÍ arrested five people last week in connection with the ongoing investigation into a failed drugs smuggling operation in West Cork last year, which saw 10 men arrested in both Leap and Tragumna.

The five people, three men and two men, range in age from 20 to 60, and were arrested last Tuesday March 4th in an operation led by gardaí from the Cork county crime section, Garda National Durgs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and the Wexford/Wicklow crime section.

All five continue to be detained at garda stations in the Dublin region and in the Eastern region.

It is over a year since 10 men were arrested by gardaí in a dramatic fashion in both Leap and Tragumna following a failed drugs smuggling operation off the coast of Tragumna.

An English-registered camper van was surrounded by gardaí and non-uniformed gardaí in Leap village on March 14th last.

Six men were arrested there, while four men were arrested earlier that morning at Tragumna Pier.

An articulated truck, a 4x4 and the camper van were all searched and a number of electronic devices were seized, including satellite phones.

No drugs were found during the operation but the 10 accused, of varying nationalities, have all been charged with conspiracy to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000. All are awaiting trial on the charges.