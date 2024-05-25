‘Finishing on that note seems right,’ as Hourihane confirms Derby County exit

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

CONOR Hourihane is on the lookout for his next challenge – which could include a possible return to one of his former clubs – after his exit from Derby County was confirmed.

The Bandon man, who captained Derby to promotion from the League One last month, was out of contract this summer and feels he has ended his time with the club on the right note.

‘Two incredible years with the Rams have come to an end. From the first goal versus Oxford to finishing off with League One promotion,’ Hourihane said in his goodbye message.

‘Captaining the club to the Championship was a big honour for me, getting promotion was my aim when I signed and finishing on that note seems right. I wish the club nothing but the best moving into next season and hope it can keep moving forward in the right direction.’

The 33-year-old made 98 appearances for Derby across two seasons since he signed for the club in July 2022. Hourihane scored 13 goals from midfield, was named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign and was voted as captain this season as they finished second in League One to win promotion to the Championship.

Hourihane has been linked with a player/coach role with Barnsley, a club where he previously made 142 appearances, and captained the Tykes to promotion to the championship in 2016, as well as leading the team to Johnstone's Paint Trophy glory at Wembley in that same season.