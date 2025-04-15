Fine for man ‘fishing for food’

A FISHERMAN who used a net instead of a rod and line to catch Pike was prosecuted by Inland Fisheries Ireland at Skibbereen District Court.

Vincent Coakley, the solicitor for the fishing authority, outlined details of the three charges that were brought against Vladimir Navardauskas (42) of Apartment 5, Regal Estate, Castletownshend Road, Skibbereen.

Flor Murphy, solicitor, said his client, a Lithuanian national, was pleading guilty to a charge of fishing with a net, attempting to fish and kill coarse fish, namely Pike, and using live bait.

Fishery officer, Mary Traynor, outlined how the incident was observed at Lough Abisdealy, on the outskirts of Skibbereen town, on September 21st 2024.

Mr Coakley explained to Judge Treasa Kelly that if one is fishing in freshwater there is an obligation to use a rod and line and ‘under no circumstance would you use a net.’

When Judge Kelly asked about the type of fish caught, Mr Coakley said Irish people don’t tend to eat Pike, but he and Mr Murphy agreed it is standard fare for other nationalities.

Mr Coakley told the court that it is never acceptable to use live bait. In this case, he said fishery officers found ‘a live fish impaled through the body.’

Ms Traynor said she and a colleague identified themselves to the accused, who admitted the net was his, and was very cooperative with them at all times.

In mitigation, Mr Murphy said his client – who had previously been fishing out of Castletownbere and Union Hall – has no previous convictions, and should have known better.

As someone who is now living on social welfare at €240 per week, the solicitor said he was ‘fishing to get food for himself and his partner.’

Judge Kelly ordered the forfeiture of the fishing equipment and fined the accused €200 for the use of a net, €200 for coarse fishing, and €200 for using live bait.

She also awarded Inland Fisheries Ireland €250 in costs.