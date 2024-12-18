Farmers blast EU’s Mercosur trade deal

FARMER representatives have blasted the proposed Mercosur trade deal struck at the weekend, with plans to ramp up protests.

The deal, when concluded by the Commission, will need to be approved by the EU Council of member states. The outgoing Irish government said it was opposed to the deal, while French president Emmanuel Macron called the current deal ‘unacceptable’.

Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher was part of the Renew grouping which met Mr Macron on Monday. Cork South West TD Michael Collins said the deal threatens ‘not only the future of Irish farming’ but also our food security and environmental commitments.‘We have contacted the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to call for urgent action on the deal in the interests of Irish farming and food security,’ he said.

‘The Mercosur agreement will flood the European market with 99,000 tonnes of South American beef annually, produced under standards far below those adhered to by Irish farmers. This could drive Irish beef prices down by an estimated 30%, delivering a devastating blow to an already struggling sector and endangering the livelihoods of rural communities across the country.’

IFA president Francie Gorman called the deal ‘the height of hypocrisy’. ‘There will be no level playing field for EU farmers. Our markets will be undermined by cheap imports produced to lower standards,’ he said.

Before the deal was confirmed, ICMSA president Denis Drennan said it is startling that the EU continues to put Irish and EU farmers ‘under the hammer’ of emissions while negotiating a Mercosur trade deal.

At the ICMSA’s annual general meeting last week which saw West Cork members travelling to the Limerick Radisson, he cited statistics showing that that EU and Irish farmers are making progress and the European Commission’s DG Agriculture data verified this but it was pointless if the idea of importing beef or any other farm products from Mercosur states was even entertained.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan has also raised serious concerns over the proposed EU-Mercosur trade deal, warning of its potential to devastate the Irish agricultural sector and undermine sustainable farming practices.

‘Allowing this deal to proceed would be disastrous for Irish farmers,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said. ‘We’re talking about beef produced in conditions that contribute to deforestation and environmental degradation being sold cheaper in European markets. This could displace Irish farmers who are already working under stringent, sustainable production standards.’

He added that he was working closely with Fianna Fáil MEPs to ensure there is strong opposition to anything that would impact farmers.