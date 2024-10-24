FARM CLASSICS TM175 a powerful performer despite reliability issues

NEW Holland’s TM range of tractors requires little introduction – it was an instant hit. The TM is a well-respected frontline workhorse to this day. With the foundations laid by the 60 series, the TM offered greater refinement and higher levels of operator comfort with a production run from 2000 to 2007, featuring three facelifts of the

range.

At the second facelift, New Holland added two high horsepower, long wheel base models to compliment the line-up which had previously peaked at 165hp. With the dropping of the 70A series, there was a substantial gap in New Holland’s horsepower portfolio.

The TM175 and TM190 joined the team in 2003, however these two tractors continue to be a topic of love-hate for both owners and operators as they were an excellent tractor, yet initially plagued with reliability issues.

The concept of the big TMs was perfect - high horsepower in a relatively compact package.

The TM190 inherited all the winning attributes of its smaller siblings including Terraglide front axle suspension, Comfort Ride cab suspension, as well as the comfortable TM cab with its upmarket Grammer

seat.

Further options included electric spools and SuperSteer front axle. Even the engine and high end transmission option – PowerCommand - were carried over.

The 7.5l Iveco/CNH engine fitted to the 6.7t TM175 is rated at 177hp, but thanks to New Holland’s Electronic Power Management system fitted to the big TMs, power is boosted to a considerable 223hp under PTO load or in transport mode in 16th gear or above.

The PowerCommand fully powershift transmission provides 19F/6R with 50k speeds complete with auto-shifting and programmable functions, as well as power boost. The TM175 has an hydraulic output of 120l/min and can be fitted with electric spool valves. 8.6 tons can be hoisted from the ground at the rear.

However, these Basildon-built tractors were plagued with reliability issues which has left them with a damaged reputation – issues including electrical gremlins, rear differential, and fuel pump failures.

On top of this, the oil cooler was inadequate resulting in the overheating of the backend of the tractor which was detrimental to the longevity of the powershift transmission. Strikes at the Basildon plant also added to New Holland’s woes.

Keen to make amends, New Holland issued a number of dealer-covered recalls to make modifications – including an increased capacity oil cooler – and fitted the modifications to newer models.

In 2005, the whole TM range received yellow decals, in part as a facelift but also to shake off the tainted reputation of the TM175 and TM190. Later models are regarded as more reliable tractors, although earlier ‘white bonnet’ examples that have received modifications should prove as reliable. Nonetheless, the tractors reputation is reflected in its resale values offering potential buyers considerable horsepower for their euros.

