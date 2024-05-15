FARM CLASSICS: Pulling power in Landini’s Legend

LANDINI tractors are often associated as simplistic tractors providing low cost budget horsepower.

The Italian firm has been producing tractors since 1928, with specialist orchard and crawler tractors making up a substantial part of the brand’s portfolio.

In 1959, Massey Ferguson purchased the Landini company (as well as Perkins engines) and used Landini to manufacture specialist tractors in Massey Ferguson colours.

Massey Ferguson later went on to sell most of its Landini shares to the Italian ARGO brand which now encompasses McCormick and Landini tractors.

Keen to shake up its image in the 90s of rebranded MF tractors, Landini launched the aptly named ‘Legend’ series tractors in 1994, with a new curvy look.

The initial range spanned three models with the Legend 130 slotting in the middle of the 115 and 145, producing 130hp from its spritely 6l turbocharged Perkins engine.

The range was revamped in 1997 with the Legend II which were available to purchase as the basic ‘Techno’ model or the higher tech ‘Top’– the majority of models found in Ireland are of Top guise.

For the Top Legend II tractors, the lifting capacity was increased from 6.5tons to 7tons, air conditioning was standard and a digital dash was introduced.

A declutch button was also added to the main gear lever enabling the operator to change gears without using the main clutch peddle.

The line-up also benefitted from the addition of the Legend 165 which brought the power band up to 165hp.

A large lever operates the mechanical shuttle to the left of the steering wheel, with a H-M-L available on the taller and furthest lever to the right of the seat.

The main gear lever is short and in a very convenient position tucked in beside the seat allowing for swift gear changes.

The gearbox provides 1-6 along with a splitter equating to 36 forward gears. Furthermore, a DeltaSix option delivers 54 forward gears through a three-speed powershift of the same gear box.

The Legend’s cab is tight by today’s standards with a narrow front windscreen although the bright light-grey panelling, clear sunroof and large doors help to give an airy feel.

Controls are sparse, grouped upon the right mudguard with a cluster of spools, draft controls as well as creeper and PTO selectors.

The hand throttle is awkwardly located down low to the right of the seat along with the handbrake.

The Legend has a reputation for simplicity, reliability and a great ability to pull– have you got a Legend?

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork