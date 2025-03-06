FARM CLASSICS: Massey Ferguson’s 1200 caused a stir

LAUNCHED at the Royal Smithfield Show in late 1971, the Massey Ferguson 1200 caused a fair stir – a domineering looking articulated tractor, emblazoned with MF 1200 decals boldly displayed on the doors. This was the smallest of trio of articulated tractors released by Massey Ferguson, with the significantly larger 1500 and 1800 produced in America for the North American market. Interestingly, MF choose their industrial factory in Manchester over their Coventry tractor plant to manufacture the 1200, which was marketed in opposition to County and Muir Hill four wheel drive conventional tractors.

The 1200 relied heavily on tried and tested MF components which it employed to great effect. 188 rear axles were used both front and rear which also gave the tractor a differential lock on both axles. The 188 rear linkage was also fitted, with an assistor ram mounted above the rear axle to boost lifting capacity. Again, the proven 8F/2R transmission was utilised or could be upgraded to the 12F/4R MultiPower gearbox.

A 5.8 litre Perkins engine pushed out 105hp, albeit running high at 2400rpm. Standard oil flow is rated at 34l/min or 72l/min using an uprated pump. 3.4tons can be lifted by the rear linkage, which is only fitted with a 1000rpm PTO – an indication of the heavy work intended for the tractor by MF designers.

Tipping the scales at 5.1 tons, the 1200 carries 60% (3535kg) of its weight on the front axle, made up of the engine, gearbox, cab and diesel tank. This left the rear axle rear of the tractor with 40% of the weight. However, when an implement was mounted on the rear, the balance was restored, providing an optimum tractor.

A further ace up the tractor’s sleeve was its manoeuvrability. The central articulated pivot point provided a 42 degree turning angle, a turning diameter of 9.2m compared to the 11.6m of the 105hp County 1164 (pictured) of the same era.

Ultimately, the weak point of these tractors was the rear linkage. Designed for the 4 cylinder 75hp 188, it now had 105hp with the added torque of a 6-cylinder engine, two driven axles, as well as an assistor ram to contend with.

As horsepower suddenly surged and broke well passed the 100hp mark in the mid 70’s, the MF1200 also found itself underpowered for its size. Nonetheless, the 1200 is an iconic tractor of the 70’s which many aspired to drive one day, but few possibly got the chance. If you have a MF 1200 we would like to hear from you!

