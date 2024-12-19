FARM CLASSICS: How Landini shake-up created a 21st century true Legend

THE Italian firm Landini has been producing tractors since 1928, with specialist orchard and crawler tractors making up a substantial part of the brand’s portfolio. In 1959, Massey Ferguson purchased the Landini company (as well as Perkins engines) and used Landini to manufacture specialist tractors in Massey Ferguson colours.

Massey Ferguson later went on to sell most of its Landini shares to the Italian Argo brand which now encompasses McCormick and Landini tractors.

Keen to shake up its image in the 90s of rebranded MF tractors, Landini launched the aptly named ‘Legend’ series tractors in 1994. The initial range spanned three models with the Legend 130 slotting in the middle of the 115 and 145, producing 130hp from its spritely 6l turbocharged Perkins engine.

In 2002, Landini launched a revised version of the Legend encompassing the 120, 130, 140, 160 and the range-topping 180, spanning 120-180hp. Easily distinguished from its predecessors by its sloped bonnet, rounded nose, and cab lights, as well as curvy MF style wraparound rear windows.

Power comes from the tried and tested 6l turbocharged Perkins 1006 series engine. The main gear lever is short and in a very convenient position tucked in beside the seat allowing for swift gear changes. The gearbox provides 1-6 along with a splitter equating to 36 forward gears. Furthermore, tractors can be fitted with the higher spec ‘DeltaSix’ which delivers 54 forward gears through a three-speed clutchless powershift of the same gear box.

The Legend 130 has an oil flow of 62l/min – which is far from eyebrow raising – and has a rear linkage capacity of seven tons, tipping the scales at 5.5t.

Central to the upgrading of the Legend tractors is the revised cab. The previously cramped and dated cab now featured a revised control layout with the range gear lever repositioned beside the operator’s seat, relocation of the hand throttle as well as linkage and spool controls. A subtle medium-grey panelling replaces the white-grey of previous models with a passenger seat now tucked in the corner behind the operator.

Landini also refined the tractor further by fitting a column-mounted electric shuttle, replacing the previous clumsy mechanical unit. Employing a Carraro axle, front axle suspension was another welcome addition to operator comfort. A pop-up bonnet also eased routine checks and servicing.

The second generation legends were manufactured for two years until they were revised again, being fitted with Perkins 1100 engines in order to meet emission standards. If you have a Legend, please get in touch!

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork